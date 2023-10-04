GoTo Announces Promotion of Damon Covey to Chief Product Officer and Welcomes New Head of User Experience, Ruth Frank

- Advertisement - -

GoTo announced it has promoted Damon Covey to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO) and hired Ruth Frank as Vice President, User Experience (UX).

Covey joined GoTo in 2021 as the company’s Senior Vice President and Head of Product. Prior to his time at GoTo, he served as Vice President of Product Management at Cox Automotive and held various leadership roles for 14 years at cybersecurity company Symantec. As CPO at GoTo, Damon will be responsible for leading the product teams and UX for the company’s full IT management, support, and business communications portfolio.

This month, GoTo welcomes Ruth Frank as the company’s new head of UX within the Product team, where she’ll lead the ideation, user research, and design functions for product development.

Before joining GoTo, Frank was the Vice President of Experience Design at Pitney Bowes, where she worked for over 18 years. She has previously led UX teams at AT&T, Delta Airlines, and NCR Corporation.

Paddy Srinivasan, CEO at GoTo

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Damon on his promotion and welcome Ruth to her new role at GoTo,”said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO at GoTo. “Damon has been instrumental in GoTo’s recent product innovation, and together with Ruth’s experience in guiding UX teams, they will play a critical role in building technology that makes IT and business communications easy for our customers.”

