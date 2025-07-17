GoTo Announces LogMeIn Resolve Integration with HaloPSA, Empowering Managed Service Providers to Effortlessly Manage IT Workflows Across Platforms

- Advertisement -

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, announced its latest integration for LogMeIn Resolve with HaloPSA, the comprehensive professional services automation solution. The integration is purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to simplify service workflows, automate ticketing, and ensure that critical alerts are resolved quickly, capitalizing on Resolve’s efficiency-driving AI features and security-first zero trust architecture.

Mr. Tim Bowers, CEO of HaloPSA

“The combined forces of HaloPSA and LogMeIn Resolve offer MSPs a faster, smarter, and more connected service experience, providing teams with unprecedented automation capabilities and visibility,” said Mr. Tim Bowers, CEO of HaloPSA. “This new integration enables our customers to automatically connect critical alerts with efficient ticketing and device management, eliminating manual processes and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. That means IT professionals can focus on delivering exceptional service and quickly resolving issues for their clients.”

Highlights of the LogMeIn Resolve-HaloPSA integration include:

Automate Tickets Based on Priority: Instantly generate HaloPSA support tickets when alerts are triggered in Resolve. Define which alerts – low, medium, high, or urgent – warrant ticket creation, and take automation a step further by enlisting Resolve’s Virtual Technician to fix the tickets.

Customize Ticket Settings: Pre-configure essential ticket properties such as site assignment, service level agreement (SLA) settings, priorities, and initial status to match your organization's unique processes and standards.

Simplify Verification Checks: Easily review all configurations on a streamlined summary page before saving with one click, and let the integration efficiently power automated alert-to-tickets workflows.

Export Devices Effortlessly: Seamlessly transfer Resolve's zero trust-protected device details from Resolve into HaloPSA for unified asset management and greater visibility across your IT environment.

Sync Tenant Data Automatically: Updates to client information in HaloPSA are automatically reflected in Resolve, ensuring always-up-to-date records and data consistency across platforms.

Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo

“Modern IT teams need powerful, connected tools to handle incidents and deliver exceptional service,” said Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “By integrating with HaloPSA, we’re delivering seamless automation between the practical, AI-powered LogMeIn Resolve Unified Endpoint Management platform and one of the industry’s leading PSA platforms, bridging alerting and service management to give Managed Service Providers the control and responsiveness they demand.”

The latest integration builds on LogMeIn Resolve’s robust ecosystem, offering MSPs a growing suite of integrated tools including existing connections with ConnectWise PSA, Acronis, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, and more, with additional integrations planned for release throughout the year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

