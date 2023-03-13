GoTo Announces 2022 Partner Award Winners

- Advertisement - -

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products such as GoTo Resolve and Rescue, announced the winners of its 2022 Partner Awards. The awards are given to top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network, a global network of organizations dedicated to helping their customers do more by providing them with simple but robust remote IT management and support tools as the company continues its growth into the IT Service Management (ITSM) space.

GoTo’s Partner Awards recognized partners selling GoTo Resolve and Rescue. The winners were selected based on 2022 sales performance and were awarded to top Partners who were able to consistently provide their customers with hybrid work and IT management and support tools through GoTo’s solutions following the company’s rebrand and introduction of GoTo Resolve in 2022. Along with the recognition, GoTo Partner Award winners will join members of the GoTo team at the company’s Partner President Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico later this month.

Yvette McEnearney, APAC Channel Director, GoTo

“Our partners across APAC have been nothing short of spectacular. They have helped us extend market reach and expand our offerings, as well as tap into new markets with our IT management and support solutions, especially with the launch of GoTo Resolve last year”, said Yvette McEnearney, APAC Channel Director, GoTo. “Our partners in the India market have helped us grow year on year. We’ve witnessed a significant 60% growth in channel partner revenue in India which is a testament to all our partners’ exceptional contributions in creating meaningful customer experiences. We look forward to continuing to collaborate and grow with our partner community and extend a huge congratulations to all the worthy winners”.

Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head – GSI Business, GoTo

“Global System Integrators (GSIs) are key to GoTo’s business strategy and helped us gain significant momentum within the enterprise segment worldwide. They have been at the forefront of delivering great customer satisfaction using our robust IT management and support solutions for their own internal IT helpdesk as well as supporting their enterprise customers. We are investing in these partnerships to strengthen the capabilities of our enterprise ecosystem and we are proud to recognize the remarkable results and achievements of our GSI partners. We hope to work more closely with all our partners and drive greater customer success supported by GoTo’s easy and flexible all-in-one IT tools.” said Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head – GSI Business, GoTo.

Full List of Winners in the APAC region:

Top Producing Partner (ANZ): Network Pioneers

Top Partner (ANZ): Telephone & Communication Services

Top Contact Centre Partner (ANZ): NativUC

Top New Partner (ANZ): TelcoDataCloud

Top Partner (Southeast Asia): SoftwareOne Hong Kong

Top Partner (India): SoftwareOne India

Top Partner (GSI): Cognizant Technology Solutions

Top Remote Access & Support Partner (GSI): Tata Consultancy Services

Top Producing Partner (GSI): Wipro Limited

