GoTo and Intel Expand Collaboration with Native Integration of Intel vPro® with Intel® EMA for GoTo’s LogMeIn Rescue

- Advertisement - -

GoTo announced a new native integration for its LogMeIn Rescue product with Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA) for Intel vPro®-based devices. GoTo is the first to offer the native integration with Intel, allowing customers to leverage the Intel® EMA capabilities directly within Rescue. Now, IT teams have centralized remote support, management, and reporting for Intel vPro®-based devices in Rescue, providing a uniquely fast, easy, and streamlined experience without needing to toggle between multiple applications.

The new integration further enhances Rescue’s support for Intel vPro®, which allows IT teams to access and support remote out-of-band devices that are not running on the company’s operating system. Managing out-of-band devices typically requires IT to navigate multiple solutions, workflows, and varying levels of end-user involvement. Now however, agents can take advanced actions like connecting to the BIOS, troubleshooting OS and device driver corruption, updating system settings or firmware, and more – even if devices are powered off – all natively from the Rescue Technician Console. Moreover, all support actions automatically funnel into Rescue’s reporting system, giving IT leaders a simple, centralized view of activities and results.

Ms. Carla Rodriguez, Intel Vice President, and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem, Client Computing Group.

“Intel’s collaboration with GoTo continues to deliver industry-leading manageability technologies to our joint customers to support an ever-expanding remote workforce and an array of endpoint devices. Using the newest Intel vPro® Platform technology native integration with LogMeIn Rescue, IT teams will experience heightened productivity through a streamlined, single-pane-of-glass operation that includes robust out-of-band support capabilities, beyond the firewall, regardless of their physical location,” said Ms. Carla Rodriguez, Intel Vice President, and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem, Client Computing Group.

Ms. Olga Lagunova, Chief Technology Officer at GoTo

“We worked closely with Intel to develop the new Intel vPro® API following our initial Rescue integration earlier this year, and today we’re taking the next step in our collaboration,” said Ms. Olga Lagunova, Chief Technology Officer at GoTo. “With Intel vPro® natively paired with the enterprise remote support toolset of Rescue, which includes powerful remote control, system diagnostics, scripting, and more, we’ve made it fast and seamless to solve any problem from a single solution. Customers around the world already know and trust Rescue and Intel – and this is just the beginning. We’re excited to continue expanding our collaboration in the months and years ahead.”

Mr. Satish Yadavalli, Vice President & Global Practices Head – FullStride Cloud at Wipro.

“Wipro is thrilled with this collaboration between GoTo and Intel. We’ve a longstanding relationship with GoTo and have been using Rescue over the years to deliver differentiated value to our customers. Similarly, Intel vPro® and Intel® EMA capabilities have helped us address a number of cumbersome support situations and elevate the support experience,” said Mr. Satish Yadavalli, Vice President & Global Practices Head – FullStride Cloud at Wipro. “This integration will further simplify employee support services as IT will no longer be needing to swap systems and reorient to new screens for different issues. Now we can solve all of our support problems within Rescue in a unified, hassle-free manner.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.