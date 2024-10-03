Google collaborates with CleanMax to add clean energy capacity in India

- Advertisement -

Google announced a collaboration with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax), a Brookfield-backed company and Asia’s leading renewable energy and net-zero solution provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector.

Under this agreement, CleanMax will develop a 125.4 MW hybrid project, consisting of 66 MW solar generation capacity in Rajasthan and 59.4 MW of wind generation capacity in Karnataka. These projects will be connected to the national grid of India and will support the decarbonisation of Google’s cloud services and offices across India, aligning with Google’s goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates by 2030.

Mr. Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax

“We’re thrilled to partner with Google on this decarbonization initiative in India,” said Mr. Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax. “CleanMax has always focused on being sustainability and net-zero partners to corporates globally. This collaboration with Google not only sets a new standard for environmental leadership but also illustrates our shared commitment to making a real difference in the fight against climate change.”

Mr. Giorgio Fortunato, Head of Clean Energy & Power for Asia Pacific at Google

“This landmark initiative supports Google’s sustainable growth in India and underscores Google’s commitment to source clean energy for our operations in every grid where we operate.” expressed Mr. Giorgio Fortunato, Head of Clean Energy & Power for Asia Pacific at Google. “We believe in the power of meaningful strategic collaborations to drive true impact and transition to resilient low-carbon systems to continue operating our businesses sustainably.”

These projects are expected to start commercial operations from Q4 2025 and will generate an estimated 350,000 million kWh of carbon free energy annually, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 250,000 tons each year. This is equivalent to planting 14.7 million trees annually, and underscores the project’s vital impact on mitigating climate change.

