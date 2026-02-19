Google Announces America-India Subsea Cable and DeepMind Partnership at AI Impact Summit 2026 to Boost Connectivity and Research

- Advertisement -

Google announced crucial new additions to their existing AI infrastructure and partnerships at the AI Impact Summit in India, building on the recent $15 billion investment for an AI Hub in Vizag.

Ms. Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India

Speaking at the press conference, Ms. Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India said, “AI is a generational opportunity to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, but its true potential can only be realized when it is accessible and tailored to local needs. At Google, we see our role as an essential enabler—providing the frontier infrastructure, research, and skills that allow nations like India to lead their own digital transformations. By partnering with governments to integrate AI into science, education, and public services, we are helping to build a future where technology isn’t just a global tool, but a catalyst for national development and shared prosperity.”

Accelerating discovery in India through AI-powered science and education

Google DeepMind is establishing a new partnership with Indian government bodies and local institutions to accelerate discovery in India through AI-powered science and education, including:

● Partnering with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to facilitate the adoption of AI models to advance science. We’re providing access to our frontier AI for Science models, including AlphaGenome, AI Co-scientist and Earth AI, in addition to supporting hackathons and community contests, and enabling training and mentorship to students, researchers, and those in the early stages of their careers

● Supercharging the potential of learning for more Indian students and teachers by powering innovation hubs with GenAI assistants. Together with Atal Tinkering Labs, which serves more than 10,000 Indian schools and 11 million students, we’re helping incorporate robotics and coding into local curricula, integrate Gemini thoughtfully into teacher workflows, and build a safely guardrailed AI assistant for students grounded in national curriculum standards that can act as an educational partner. We’ll also be transforming textbooks into interactive digital journeys in a first-of-its-kind partnership with PM Publishers Pvt. Ltd.

These new efforts form part of Google DeepMind’s National Partnerships for AI initiative – broadening access to our research and technologies to help meet national priorities.

Mr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Government of India

Mr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Government of India: “The collaboration between Atal Tinkering Labs and Google is a giant leap in equipping India’s youth with the tools of the future. By integrating Gemini thoughtfully into pedagogy, and with the appropriate guardrails, we are moving beyond traditional learning to fostering a culture of future-focused AI-driven innovation. We look forward to this initiative to deliver on the hon’ble prime minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

America-India Connect Subsea Cable Initiative

Google is reinforcing the physical foundation of the digital economy with the launch of the America-India Connect initiative. This project will deliver new strategic fiber-optic routes to increase the reach and reliability of connectivity between the U.S., India, and the Southern Hemisphere. This builds on Google’s ongoing subsea cable projects across the Pacific and Africa.

Scaling AI Skills and Workforce Readiness

Recognizing that economic growth depends on human capital, Google is expanding its digital training programs:

● Building a future-ready civil service with Karmayogi Bharat: Google Cloud is partnering with Karmayogi Bharat to scale the iGOT Karmayogi platform to support 20 million public servants across 800+ districts, and making professional development content searchable and available progressively across 18+ Indian languages

● Google AI Professional Certificate: A global program in partnership with employers and academic institutions to teach practical AI applications. In India, Google is partnering with Wadhwani AI to reach students and early-career professionals. The learning modules will be available in English and Hindi, with more Indian languages to follow

Incentivising global innovation and sustainable AI:

To bridge the gap between AI potential and implementation, Google announced:

● $30 Million Google.org Global AI for Government Innovation Impact Challenge: Supporting partnerships that use AI to transform essential government-to-citizen services

● $30 Million Google.org AI for Science Impact Challenge: A global fund for researchers using AI to drive scientific breakthroughs

● Google Center for Climate Technology: Launched in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India to scale AI-powered climate solutions

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, “India’s rapid progress in AI presents a significant opportunity to lead in sustainable innovation. By collaborating with Google on the Center for Climate Tech, we want to encourage research on climate technology to scale decarbonization and build a future-ready workforce. We are excited to work with Google to ensure the AI revolution accelerates India’s progress towards its AI ambitions.”

Google also released its Annual Responsible AI Progress Report today, detailing the company’s ongoing efforts to prioritize security and ethics in AI development

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Google

