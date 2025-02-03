Gods Reign crowned champions of Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6, securing INR 50,00,000 in prize money

- Advertisement -

The Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS), ESL FACEIT Group and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s multi-title mobile esports league, and NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, have set a new benchmark for Indian esports with the successful conclusion of the SPS Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Challenge Season 6, which boasted a total prize pool of INR 1 crore.

Gods Reign showcased exceptional performance and outplayed the nation’s finest teams to emerge victorious in the Mobile Challenge Finals of the tournament, held from January 31 to February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The team claimed the coveted title, cementing their position as one of the best BGMI squads in India.

Accumulating a total of 155 points and 4 Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCDs), Gods Reign emerged as the champions. Their dominance was evident in their ability to balance precise strategy and relentless aggression, leaving their mark as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament. Team K9 Esports finished as the runners-up with 153 points, narrowly missing the top spot and claiming INR 20,00,000 in prize money, while Team Versatile finished third with 143 points and took home INR 8,00,000.

Spower was awarded the MVP award for his exemplary displays and leadership, leading Team Versatile to a 3rd place podium finish. Team Gujarat Tigers captured and upheld the true spirit of the competition as the breakout stars, completing their inspiring journey from the Open Qualifiers to the Finals with a commendable 9th place finish, showcasing the incredible depth of talent in India’s esports ecosystem.

Expressing his jubilance after their momentous victory, Mr. Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan, the IGL of Gods Reign said, “This win is a testament to the hard work, trust, and dedication every player on our team has put in. We’ve faced challenges last year but we pushed through tough moments and stood strong together. And today, we lift the trophy as champions. Huge credit to Nodwin Gaming & ESL for organizing such a smooth and competitive event, and of course, to our fans – your energy and support mean everything to us. This is just the beginning of GDR that you all knew.”

Season 6 of the SPS BGMI Mobile Challenge was a testament to the growing synergy between ESL FACEIT Group, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and NODWIN Gaming. Together, they have created a platform that bridges local talent with international visibility, driving unprecedented growth for the Indian gaming ecosystem. This tournament wasn’t just about the competition; it was about fostering the thriving Indian esports community, creating opportunities, and paving the way for the future of esports in India.

Mr. Sam Braithwaite, VP of Game Ecosystems, Mobile at EFG

“The Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 embodies what esports is all about: community, competition, and creativity,” said Mr. Sam Braithwaite, VP of Game Ecosystems, Mobile at EFG. “Through our partnership with NODWIN Gaming, we’ve built a platform that not only nurtures talent but also unites players, fans, and stakeholders in a shared celebration of excellence. This tournament has demonstrated the immense potential of Indian esports to captivate audiences and inspire the next generation of gamers, proving that the region is ready to compete on the global stage.”

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN® Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “The Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 has been a monumental milestone for esports in India. Together with ESL FACEIT Group and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., we’ve created more than just a tournament; we’ve built a platform that brings together top-tier competition, local talent, and the passion of India’s esports community. Congratulations toGods Reign for their outstanding performance. This season has been a testament to the immense potential of Indian gamers, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this industry.”

The Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 highlighted and celebrated the economic and cultural impact of esports in India. With a prize pool of INR 1 crore, the tournament demonstrated the growing financial opportunities within the sector. Community engagement reached new heights, with fans rallying behind their favorite teams, turning each match into a celebration of passion and sportsmanship. The synergy between EFG, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and NODWIN Gaming has been instrumental in nurturing this ecosystem, creating a space where emerging talent can thrive and established players can continue to push the boundaries of competitive excellence.

