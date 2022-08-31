Godrej Security Solutions to Promote a Safe & Sound Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship Company of the Godrej Group, had recently announced the launch of a survey called ‘Decoding Safe and Sound: in the Indian Context’ that recognised how Indians viewed security solutions. According to the survey, 44% of Mumbai respondents associate ‘Safe and Sound’ to the wellbeing of their own health and to that of their loved ones. Keeping up with the theme and core value of security and safety, the brand this year played a role in keeping the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations in Mumbai ‘Safe & Sound’.

The brand installed over 300 security/CCTV cameras, 2 door frame metal detectors, 4 hand held metal detectors covering many prominent Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai including the iconic Lalbaghcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja – Ganeshgalli , Chintamani, thus assisting the organisers of the pandals with security.

Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions

Commenting on the occasion Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions, said: “Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much grandeur in many parts of the country. However, nothing comes close to the enthusiasm and the grand scale of events that take place in Mumbai. Millions of devotees from all over the country visit Mumbai during this time, to be a part and get a glimpse of their favourite deity. This film showcases the preparations of BMC, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, RTO, BEST, Military and so many more people who are making an impact by serving the devotees and by enabling them to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Together, through our continued efforts, we are confident of ensuring a safe and sound festival this year. As we set to embrace the celebrations of Mumbai’s favourite festival and the city prepares for festivities after 2 years of tough battle with the pandemic, we are installing these CCTV cameras and entrance control solutions at these pandals to enable the devotees to celebrate to their fullest.”

