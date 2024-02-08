GoDaddy announces discount offer and free SSL check tool this Safer Internet day

- Advertisement - -

According to GoDaddy 2023 data, 52% Indian SMB’s primary concern lies in the potential exposure of customer data in the event of a security breach. However, only 63%, have opted for basic protection packages.



Safer Internet Day is a reminder to take proactive measures to help protect a website from cyber threats. To help entrepreneurs and business owners, GoDaddy is offering additional discounts for GoDaddy Website Security for the Advanced and Premium plans, additionally GoDaddy’s free SSL checker tool is available for customers.

GoDaddy Website Security provides comprehensive security to help protect their customers and their website.

HTTPS encryption with an SSL certificate, signaling trust to visitors.

Website Security firewall which helps blocks attacks on a site and examines incoming data and neutralizes malicious content and alerts you if any is found.

Malware scanning and security monitoring for proactive problem detection and remediation.

Site backup and one-click restore to ensure business continuity.

Website monitoring with alerts and daily updates.

GoDaddy also offers Managed SSL Service where GoDaddy’s security experts handle the installation and management of the SSL certificate.

To activate discount code use SIDWSS0206 at checkout now through 29 February 2024. (see site for details)

Mr. Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India.

“Preventing cyber threats is crucial, and with GoDaddy as your trusted partner, you can rely on powerful tools to help protect your site, saving you time to focus on your business and your customers,” says Mr. Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India.

GoDaddy offers a simple and free way to check the SSL status of a website with GoDaddy’s SSL Checker. If the website is considered not secure, GoDaddy can help with a number of solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoDaddy

