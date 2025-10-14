Gobbler Transforming Retail with Reliable Solutions, Strong Distribution, and a Vision for India’s Tech-Driven Future

- Advertisement -

Gobbler, a trusted retail solutions pioneer since 1992, delivers reliable, cost-effective, and innovative technologies with strong Pan-India distribution. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Anirudh Tikmany, Director, Gobbler, shares insights on growth, retail solutions, distribution strength, Make in India vision, and future trends.

Gobbler has been in the retail solutions space for decades. Could you share a brief overview of your offerings and USP?

At Gobbler, we provide a complete range of solutions for the retail industry—money counting machines, point-of-sale terminals, thermal receipt printers, barcode printers, scanners, cash drawers, and much more. We’ve been in this business since 1992, and our USP has always been simple: extremely reliable products at very competitive prices, backed by strong service support. This combination has allowed us to consistently grow over the years.

How is Gobbler’s distribution network structured across India?

We have a robust Pan-India distribution network. Our strength is especially visible in states like Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and the North-East region. Kolkata is also a very strong market for us. In Delhi NCR, we are extremely strong and cover a large portion of the North India market. At the same time, we see significant potential for growth in markets like Mumbai, where we are doing well but believe there is room for expansion.

What trends are you seeing in the retail printing and POS space?

The future is clearly moving towards thermal printing solutions. Businesses are becoming more compliant and require small bills and receipts to be generated at a low cost. If you print such receipts on a laser printer, the cost becomes prohibitively high. Thermal printing, on the other hand, has an extremely low printing and maintenance cost, requires no ink, and is eco-friendly. This makes it the right solution for today’s evolving retail environment.

Gobbler is known for reliable products. Could you elaborate on the service aspect?

Most of our products have an exceptionally low service requirement. The failure rate is as low as one in a hundred or even one in a thousand in some cases. For instance, many of our channel partners selling money counting machines have never faced a single failure. Our distribution partners handle service support locally, and we ensure resellers are well educated to provide the right solutions to end customers.

How is Gobbler aligning with the Make in India vision?

At present, more than 20% of many of our products are already sourced in India. We expect this number to grow steadily in the coming years as we see strong momentum in local manufacturing.

What message would you like to give to retailers and end customers?

Technology is here to make life easier. My message is simple: adopt technology. It helps you work faster, more efficiently, and ultimately enables you to grow with it.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gobbler

