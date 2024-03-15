GNR Solution: One-Stop IT Provider of Refurbished and New IT Products & Services

- Advertisement -

GNR Solution Pvt Ltd offers a comprehensive suite of IT services, encompassing rentals, refurbished and new products, networking solutions, software services, and responsible e-waste management. Whether you’re looking to rent equipment, purchase refurbished tech, or implement cutting-edge software solutions, you are covered. With its commitment to sustainability, GNR ensures that your IT needs are met while minimizing environmental impact through e-waste management initiatives. Clients can trust GNR Solution to get all their IT requirements under one roof.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Lokesh Kasat, Director & Co-Founder of GNR Solution, discusses the brand’s product portfolio, the future outlook for refurbished products, and their positive impact on the economy and ecosystem.

Can you brief us about GNR Solution and its services?

GNR Solution, established in 2004, specializes in providing refurbished and recycled IT products and e-waste management. We aim to make computing accessible to every household by promoting refurbished and recycled products. We are an authorized partner for e-waste recycling, sanctioned by the Maharashtra Pollution Board.

What is the product range offered by GNR Solution?

Our product range includes refurbished Apple products, as well as offerings from brands like DELL, HP, and Lenovo in the Windows segment. Additionally, we provide switches, networking devices, IP Phones, servers, and other IT products, all available as refurbished options.

How extensive is your market network?

We have established strong partnerships with listed IPO companies and have a significant presence in sectors such as education, pharmaceuticals, and assembly. We are also actively engaging with startups, offering them quality rented and refurbished IT products.

Could you elaborate on the size and capacity of your recycling plant?

Currently, our operational plant spans 13,000 square feet. We have plans underway for a larger facility, covering 22,000 square feet, scheduled for construction next year. Our team comprises over 150 individuals, and we anticipate further expansion in the future.

What customer services policies does GNR Solution offer?

We provide warranty plans ranging from three months to three years, allowing customers to choose according to their preferences. Additionally, we encourage customers to rent our products for a trial period of one month. If satisfied, they can proceed with purchasing. Currently, we supply servers and workstations to numerous companies in substantial quantities on a rental basis, with many large corporations among our clientele.

What are your future plans?

We intend to develop comprehensive e-waste solutions aimed at minimizing e-waste generation in India. Our focus is on refurbishing units to maximize product utilization within the country’s ecosystem.

What message would you like to convey?

We urge individuals to explore our range of affordable IT products, as using refurbished options can contribute to making computing more accessible to households. Given the impending challenge of e-waste, we advocate for the increased adoption of refurbished products or repair practices to minimize environmental impact and reduce carbon footprints.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GNR Solution

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429