Gnani.ai launches AI-generated Digital Human powered by HumanOS at Global Fintech Fest 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Gnani.ai, a pioneer in voice-first Agentic AI platforms, unveiled a self-cloned Digital Human at Global Fintech Fest 2025. The avatar is created from a single approved source video and a short voice reference and is built on Gnani HumanOS.

At Gnani, we are completely committed to building financial inclusion in India and in-line with the grand visions of our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we want to bring financial services to the underserved communities. In order to reach these 500 million+ customers, the conversations need to be made more humane, real, and at scale. Most automated conversations began in chat, then scaled with voice to feel more human. However, we believe the next frontier is sight plus sound. HumanOS adds a realistic video layer to voice, making conversations more natural, more expressive, and more trusted.

The self-cloned Digital Human delivers real-time, expressive avatars with lifelike lip sync, micro-expressions, and gaze. It is interactive, multilingual, and adaptable so enterprises can engage customers at scale while maintaining a human touch.

HumanOS unifies cloning, speech, and fine-grained controls for immediate, natural interactions. It renders synchronized lip movement, micro-expressions, and gaze in live and prerecorded modes. It supports barge in, overlap handling, and quick turn taking when paired with Gnani.ai’s ASR.

Mr. Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Gnani.ai

“AI must understand humans better,” said Mr. Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Gnani.ai. “With our AI-generated Digital Human powered by HumanOS, agents do not only replicate voice and accent. They capture look, feel, and expressiveness. They stay realistic, context aware, and hyper personalized, adapting to preferences, past interactions, and brand context to drive satisfaction and outcomes.”

The HumanOS platform powers neural TTS, emotion controls, multilingual code switching, and low latency streaming across web, mobile, and kiosk. Built on deep Indic language expertise, it is engineered for Indian languages to keep interactions natural, contextually relevant, and high fidelity. Priority use cases include vKYC, onboarding walkthroughs, document guidance, concierge support, executive communications, and customer engagement.

Gnani.ai also announced new Automatic Speech Recognition and Text to Speech models trained on NVIDIA Magpie. The stack targets natural prosody and live production use, with real-time barge in, seamless code switching, and low latency streaming synthesis for smooth live turn taking.

At launch, Gnani.ai showcased a live booth demo, a short explainer with side-by-side real vs digital comparison, and BFSI case vignettes that highlight practical deployments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gnani

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 139