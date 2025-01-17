Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd Successfully Hosts ‘Visual Power Connect 2025’ Event at Crowne Plaza, Okhla

- Advertisement -

Glory Infocom Pvt. Ltd. successfully hosted the much-anticipated “Visual Power Connect 2025” event on 16th January 2025 at the Crowne Plaza, Okhla. The event proved to be a significant gathering of industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, and professionals from the visual communication and power management domains.

The evening kicked off with an engaging and insightful agenda. Attendees were treated to cutting-edge innovations and solutions from esteemed Technology Partners, including Newline, D-Link, Eaton, and Black Box. These globally recognized brands showcased their latest offerings, providing a fresh perspective on how organizations can enhance collaboration, connectivity, and power management in today’s fast-paced technological landscape.

Glory Infocom Pvt. Ltd., known for creating impactful industry engagements, delivered a platform that encouraged meaningful networking and knowledge exchange. The event featured live product demonstrations, presentations from experts, and a chance for attendees to interact directly with key figures in the technology space.

The success of “Visual Power Connect 2025” is a testament to the commitment of the participating brands and Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd to foster innovation-driven discussions and inspire professionals to stay ahead in the ever-evolving tech industry. The event marked a milestone in advancing the conversation around visual communication and power management technologies.

Mr. Amitt Padha, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

“At Glory Infocom, our vision is to be a one-stop solution for all IT needs—spanning servers, networking, displays, power, and now cybersecurity. With a legacy of credibility, accountability, and agility, we stand by our partners, empowering them to achieve success while driving innovation and delivering unmatched value under one roof,” said Mr. Amitt Padha, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd

“We are committed to transforming possibilities into realities. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized solutions, we ensure our channel partners achieve success with confidence. Our goal is to deliver unmatched value, seamless support, and a unified IT experience that empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and lead in a rapidly evolving digital world,” said Mr. Deepak Sharma, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Ms. Rami Palia, Director – Sales, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

“We bridge innovation and connection through dynamic partnerships with Newline, D-Link, Eaton, and Black Box. With a focus on interactive technology, IT networking, and power solutions, we empower businesses and education sectors to thrive. Our mission is to deliver real-time learning, cutting-edge solutions, and seamless integration for a smarter, more connected future,” said Ms. Rami Palia, Director – Sales, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Surinder Pal Singh Palia, Director & Principal Consultant, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd

Mr. Surinder Pal Singh Palia, Director & Principal Consultant, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd. said, “At Glory Infocom, we bridge the gap between channel partners and OEMs, offering unparalleled pre-sales support, seamless deal assistance, and competitive pricing through bulk OEM partnerships. With over 100 years of combined IT expertise, we empower our partners with solutions, availability, and trust, driving growth and delivering value in every collaboration.”

Mr. Karthik Narayanan, MD – India & Middle East, Newline Interactive.

“We have had a remarkable three-year gold partnership with Glory Infocom, and their strong presence in the North market has been pivotal in expanding our reach and driving innovation. Together, we are dedicated to transforming the education and corporate sectors with cutting-edge interactive technology, and we look forward to achieving even greater success in the years ahead,” said Mr. Karthik Narayanan, MD – India & Middle East, Newline Interactive.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd

