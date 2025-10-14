Glory Infocom Celebrates its 4th Anniversary with Growth and Success in a Grand Manner

- Advertisement -

Glory Infocom Celebrated its 4th Anniversary with Growth and Success with an exciting celebration along with their 42 employees present. The purpose of organizing this event had been to thank and award their staff for their hard work, contributions and loyalty; and explain them about the future roadmap and success plan and how to work as team to cross new milestones. Today, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Delhi, is one of the India’s fastest growing Value-Added Distributors (VAD) with a pan-India presence and delivers advanced products, innovative solutions and top class support to channel partners. Glory Infocom, having launched its own Made in India products like GloNet Interactive panels on GeM, now plans to launch more new products in the coming times.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Surinder Pal Singh Palia, Director & Principal Consultant; Mr. Vinod Shankar Dubey, Director; and Ms. Rami Palia, Director – Sales at Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd, highlight their service policy, innovative product offerings, strong OEM partnerships, and commitment to empowering channel partners.

The Glory Infocom’s revenue curve has seen steady upward trend in the last 4 years: 1st Year: Rs. 3.9 Cr; 2nd Year: Rs. 34 Cr; 3rd Year: Rs. 49 Cr; 4th Year: Rs. 82 Cr; and by the end of 5th Year aims to cross Rs. 100 Cr.

Mr. Surinder Pal Singh Palia, Director & Principal Consultant, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Surinder Pal Singh Palia, Director & Principal Consultant reveals, “We are very happy to have achieved grand success within a short span of 4 years where our revenues grew from Rs. 0 to 82 Cr. The credit goes to our staff and their commitment to the delivery right technology and quality services. As a VAD, we act as a bridge between OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and our channel partners. Even if our partners do not have the required expertise in all our product categories and services, we assist them providing excellent training, pre-sales and post-sales support so that they in turn service the end customers in the best possible way. Our strong relationships with OEMs allow us to offer better pricing and ensure material availability—a critical requirement in this space. Then we ensure that the OEMs, partners and the customers are aligned well, creating a seamless experience for everyone involved.”

Mr. Vinod Shanker Dubey, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Vinod Shanker Dubey, Director, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd shares, “We are proud to have transformed the challenges into opportunities and achieve growth and success in just four years time. We could not have achieved this success without hard work and dedication of our staff members. This is a testament to our staff’s commitment and our policy to empower our partners by delivering exceptional pricing, services, and innovative solutions. We are deeply grateful to our staff, channel partners and vendor partners for their trust and support, which allowed us cross several milestones in the last 4 years. Together, we aim to strengthen partnerships, expand horizons, and continue adding value to the IT and technology ecosystem. We as a team focus on not finding ways but inventing new ways to achieve success.”

Ms. Rami Palia, Director – Sales, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd.

Ms. Rami Palia, Director – Sales, Glory Infocom Pvt Ltd briefs, “We celebrate our 4th anniversary with overwhelming joy and satisfaction. We could not have achieved without the dedication and commitment of our staff. Today, we are glad to recognize and reward them for their invaluable contributions. We will continue to add more partners and reach out to new areas in the coming years.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Glory Infocom

