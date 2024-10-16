Globus Infocom Explores Tech Solutions, AI Integration, and Commitment to India’s Manufacturing Growth

- Advertisement -

Globus Infocom Limited, a leading technology provider, delivers comprehensive and impactful solutions specifically designed for educational institutions, businesses, and organizations across India.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Ms. Kirandeep Dham, CEO of Globus Infocom Limited shares insights on their innovative technology solutions, commitment to Make in India, and the future of education.

How has Globus Infocom diversified its offerings?

Globus Infocom has been in the industry for the past 23 years, and we’ve become a niche player in the education technology domain. Over the years, we’ve further diversified into three additional verticals: conferencing and professional displays, security and surveillance, and institutional furniture. These verticals complement our core offerings, making us a comprehensive solution provider across various sectors. We’re committed to being a strong Make in India brand that is trusted by leading organizations in the country, whether in government spaces, training rooms, classrooms, conference rooms, or security solutions. Our nationwide sales and support service network ensures that we provide tailored, need-based solutions for all our customers.

How does Globus Infocom support Indian manufacturing?

Being a Make in India brand is central to our ethos. We are proud to design and manufacture our products in India, which allows us to tailor our solutions to the unique environmental and operational conditions of the country. We continually research and develop products that meet the needs of Indian users, considering factors like climate and infrastructure. Recently, we launched a new manufacturing setup in Noida, covering 80,000 square feet, which has enhanced our production capabilities. We believe this expansion will help us offer world-class products while supporting India’s technological growth. However, while we are doing our bit in designing and assembling products, there is still a need for a stronger indigenous ecosystem for manufacturing.

How is AI transforming Globus Infocom’s product offerings?

AI is going to be a game-changer, and we are integrating AI into several of our solutions to make them more user-friendly and efficient. We’ve launched an AI-enabled range of displays that come with inbuilt audio systems, making them ideal for conference rooms, classrooms, or business meetings. Additionally, we’ve developed an AI range of cameras with motion detection capabilities. These innovations are just the beginning, and we believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize both education and business domains. In the education space, we’ve launched a language platform that supports five languages: English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Spanish, and French. Our K-12 digital learning platform is available in both English and Hindi, and we’ve also introduced a virtual learning platform to cater to the growing demand for online education.

What innovations are driving India’s technology market evolution?

The Indian technology market has evolved rapidly, and while we’ve made significant progress, there’s still a long way to go, especially in terms of creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for manufacturing. Over the last 23 years, we’ve seen the demand for customized, need-based solutions increase, and we’ve adapted by offering a range of products tailored to the Indian market. Our focus has always been on innovation and creating solutions that make technology more accessible and beneficial for our customers. As a Make in India brand, we’ve worked hard to establish ourselves as a trusted partner, offering cutting-edge technology that addresses real-world challenges. Our goal is to make technology an integral part of daily life in a way that benefits society without causing harm.

How does Globus Infocom support its channel partners?

We are a channel-driven organization, and the success we’ve achieved so far is largely due to the contributions of our channel partners. Our approach is built on mutual trust and transparency. We believe in supporting our partners every step of the way, whether through training programs, webinars, or personalized sessions to help them understand and sell our solutions more effectively. Our partners are our extended family, and we make sure they are well-equipped to deliver the best to their customers. We conduct regular partner training programs, and our dedicated training department ensures that they are updated on the latest offerings and technological advancements. Our case-locking mechanism ensures that our partners have a clear understanding of the opportunities available, helping them secure and retain their business accounts.

What is Globus Infocom’s vision for India’s technology?

I strongly believe that technology has the potential to break barriers and make India a technologically rich country across all sectors. We are committed to contributing to this vision by continuously innovating and offering solutions that make technology more accessible. Whether it’s in education, business, or security, our goal is to bring technology to the forefront of every industry, but in a way that is sustainable and beneficial for society. We want to use technology effectively, ensuring that it doesn’t harm individuals or communities, but instead empowers them. We envision a future where India leads the world in technological advancements, and Globus Infocom is proud to be a part of that journey.

Q7: What message would you like to convey to your channel partners and customers?

To our channel partners and customers, I want to say that we are in this journey together. Technology is evolving rapidly, and the only way to stay ahead is by working together and staying transparent. We truly value the trust that our partners and customers place in us, and we are committed to supporting them with world-class products, exceptional service, and unmatched support. Let’s continue to work together, break barriers, and make technology an integral part of our daily lives—responsibly and effectively. Together, we can make a difference and help India realize its full potential as a global technology leader.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Globus Infocom

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 46