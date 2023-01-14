GlobalLogic Ranked a Leader in Zinnov Zones’ 2022 Global ER&D Services Ratings

- Advertisement - -

Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, announced that it has been named an overall Leader in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2022 Ratings. The report provides a 360-degree assessment of engineering research and development (ER&D) service providers, identifying their prowess and scalability across key markets and technologies. It is leveraged by company decision makers seeking to identify vetted service providers to support a wide range of engineering projects. Such resources are increasingly more important as investment in digital transformation rises rapidly across all industries to satisfy a growing demand for intelligent, connected, and data-driven experiences for consumers and company employees alike.

Zinnov, a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with 20+ years of experience. As part of its annual ER&D Services Zinnov Zones ratings exercise, the company evaluates more than 50 global service providers across multiple verticals, micro-verticals, and geographies. GlobalLogic’s earned position as an overall leader indicates the digital engineering firm has demonstrated itself to be an Established, Expansive company when compared to its peers—labels specifically measuring:

Established: proven specialization; R&D practice maturity (depth and maturity of services); innovation and IP; eco–system linkages

proven specialization; R&D practice maturity (depth and maturity of services); innovation and IP; eco–system linkages Expansive: scale and scalability; number of verticals serviced; client spread/diversification

Validating its overall leadership recognition, GlobalLogic was rated in the leadership zone for the following verticals and technologies:

Automotive

Consumer Software

Data & AI Engineering

Enterprise Software

Experience Engineering

Telecommunications

Telehealth

The 2022 edition of the Zones ratings report marks GlobalLogic’s seventh year earning a spot in the ER&D Services Ratings’ general leader quadrant, having first placed there in 2016. While GlobalLogic first moved to an overall leadership position three years ago, it has since moved up in its rating and earned higher leadership zone positions in several sub-categories listed above.

Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic.

“The recognition received in the Zinnov Zones evaluation is a direct testament to the ingenuity, commitment, and skills displayed by our team members around the world,” said Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic. “From our perspective, this rating acknowledges our continued ability to deepen our foothold in a wide variety of markets. It also acknowledges our dedication to broadening our experience in technologies that drive next- gen digital transformations. These investments in our people, training, and facilities are all designed to help us better serve our customers.”

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, “GlobalLogic’s intense focus on building new-age technology capabilities, combined with its digital accelerators and its self-contained innovation labs, has helped the firm drive high value transformation for its customers. GlobalLogic continues to strengthen its digital core through strategic acquisitions like Fortech, which has enabled it to expand its portfolio of offerings across technologies and geographies. A well-articulated growth strategy and a data-driven approach across its wide-spectrum of Digital Engineering Services offerings has helped GlobalLogic firmly anchor its leadership position in the 2022 Zinnov Zones ER&D ratings.”

