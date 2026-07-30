GlobalLogic Earns Top Honors from Everest Group and ISG for Excellence in Digital Product Engineering Services

- Advertisement -





GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, has announced its double recognition as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group as well as its leadership across all categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services study. These honors underscore GlobalLogic’s commitment to delivering high-impact, AI-first digital engineering solutions that drive scalable innovation for its global client base.

Mr. Srini Shankar, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, CEO of Hitachi Digital Services

“GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services are working closely with our clients in AI-native development and testing to continue growth in the rapidly-evolving software development industry. The priority now is to accelerate this AI-driven reimagination at scale,” said Mr. Srini Shankar, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, CEO of Hitachi Digital Services.

GlobalLogic positioned as a leader and ‘Star Performer’ on Everest Group’s 2026 PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering Services

GlobalLogic secured its place in the Leaders quadrant and was recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2026 Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix. This dual recognition highlights the company’s substantial year-over-year improvement in market impact, vision, and capability dimensions. GlobalLogic has achieved strong growth supported by an expanding client base, large deal wins, and a balanced global delivery footprint across onshore, nearshore, and offshore regions.

Mr. Manukrishnan SR, Practice Director at Everest Group

“GlobalLogic has strengthened its position as a credible leader in the global software product engineering services landscape through sustained year-over-year growth, supported by multiple large deal wins, a focus on the growing mid-market, a well-diversified client portfolio, and a robust partner ecosystem. This positioning is further bolstered by its deep IP offerings, such as VelocityAI, focusing on emerging technologies such as gen AI and AI-based modernization,” said Mr. Manukrishnan SR, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Clients have appreciated GlobalLogic for its competent talent pool, effective project management practices, and proactive approach to bringing innovative ideas to the table. Collectively, these capabilities have enabled GlobalLogic to secure recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Global Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.”

GlobalLogic maintains leadership position across all categories in ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services Study

GlobalLogic successfully defended its established leadership position across all categories of the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services study for the U.S. market. The company was recognized as a Leader in Augmented Design and R&D Services, Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences, and Integrated Platform and Application Services.

Specifically, GlobalLogic was noted for its design-led approach that integrates the proprietary VelocityAI framework and Method Studio capabilities to accelerate user-centric product innovation. Its industry-focused R&D Centers of Excellence (CoEs) enable the delivery of scalable, high-quality engineering outcomes that meet the complex needs of modern enterprises.

Mr. Shirish Kulkarni, Lead Analyst, ISG Research

“GlobalLogic demonstrates differentiated strength across augmented design and R&D services, intelligent operations and connected experience, and integrated platform and application services by leading with consulting, AI-first engineering, and deep domain expertise. Its ability to industrialize digital platforms, embed AI across product and operations lifecycles, and deliver repeatable, outcome-driven solutions enhances both innovation velocity and enterprise-scale adoption,” said Mr. Shirish Kulkarni, Lead Analyst, ISG Research.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GlobalLogic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 185