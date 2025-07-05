Global travel made simple with Kaspersky eSIM Store

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky eSIM Store is a new connectivity solution for international travel. Designed to make it easier for leisure and business travelers to stay online globally, it empowers users with easy internet access across 150+ countries and regions, with a choice of over 2,000 affordable data plans.

The production of eSIM-compatible devices has increased tenfold in the last five years according to the GSMA. By 2028, it is expected that half of all mobile connections worldwide will use eSIM technology. This rise in popularity is driven by eSIM’s convenience and ease of use – eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and enabling a hassle-free experience wherever you go.

To meet this growing trend, Kaspersky eSIM Store provides access to eSIM plans from local telecom operators all over the world – with an easy interface and simple management.

A New Way to Always Stay Connected

With international travel from India on the rise, there’s a growing need for reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. Kaspersky eSIM Store answers this demand by offering Indian travelers easy access to affordable data plans across 150+ countries, all without the hassle of physical SIM cards or the risks of public Wi-Fi. Whether it’s for work or vacation, users can stay connected with real-time data monitoring, flexible activation, and zero roaming charges, delivered with the same security standards Kaspersky is known for worldwide.

While traveling, an eSIM can help users avoid high roaming costs on a primary SIM, remove the need to search for a local SIM kiosk and share personal data with them, as well as avoiding the use of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Instead, eSIM ensures that leisure travelers can focus on the joyful moments of their trip and instantly share them with friends and relatives, while business travelers have continuous access to important messages, working documents and video calls.

Seamless Connection in a Few Taps

Kaspersky eSIM Store features a user-friendly interface for plan selection, purchase, top-ups, and data usage management. Travelers can choose their preferred activation date, allowing them to set up their eSIM in advance and be connected the moment their trip begins — all in just a few taps.

To match the needs of any traveler, there are many flexible ways to choose and manage data plans.

Options are available based on destination, including plans for specific countries, global plan 122 destinations, or mini-global plans tailored to specific regions. For trip duration, travelers can select between expiring plans valid for a fixed period or non-expiring plans that remain active until the data is fully used. This ensures convenience whether the trip is short or long.

Additionally, users have control over when their plan starts. They can either schedule activation for a specific date or begin using the data immediately, providing flexibility to align with their travel schedule.

To ensure users never run out of GB unexpectedly, Kaspersky eSIM Store provides real-time data usage monitoring and alerts when a balance is near zero. The user profile (on the webpage or in the app) allows quick top-ups and supports multiple countries on a single eSIM – install once and use for a lifetime.

Kaspersky eSIM Store is launched in partnership with award-winning provider BNESIM Limited, which has been delivering global eSIM services since 2017.

“At Kaspersky we are constantly keeping up with latest trends shaping our digital habits, and eSIM is definitely one of them. eSIM technology greatly simplifies traveling abroad, allowing people to stay connected and not worry about issues like roaming charges. We know from our own experience how important it is to stay in touch with your family or colleagues when you are on a trip, so we designed Kaspersky eSIM Store for all types of travelers to ensure instant access to eSIM data plans wherever they go, as well as to provide a safe and positive digital experience,” said Mr. Mikhail Gerber, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business, Kaspersky.

Kaspersky eSIM Store is now available on the official website, and as a mobile appin App Store and Google Play. To explore available plans curated for Indian users, visit kasperskyesimstore.com/plans/in.

Kaspersky eSIM Store complements Kaspersky’s wide range of industry-recognized solutions, such as Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection and Kaspersky Premium. Together they cover all modern connectivity needs and enhance digital freedom – ensuring safe, worry-free connectivity across the world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 25