Sunday, February 16, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews at 9News In BriefTop News

Global tablet shipments grew 9% in 2024 – Canalys

By NCN News Network
0
68
Global tablet shipments grew 9% in 2024 - Canalys
Global tablet shipments grew 9% in 2024 - Canalys
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to the latest data from Canalysworldwide tablet shipments grew 5.6% year on year in Q4 2024, reaching 39.9 million units. This brought total shipments for full-year 2024 to 147.6 million units, up 9.2% compared with 2023. Growth was seen in all regions except North America, marking a healthy recovery from the lows of 2023. 

Ms. Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Canalys
Ms. Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Canalys

“As the PC market pivots toward a commercial refresh cycle, there is also a recovery in demand for tablets,” said Ms. Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Canalys. “A recent Canalys survey of channel partners found that 52% of those that sell commercial tablets expect their shipments to increase in 2025, with 32% expecting flat performance and just 16% anticipating a decline. Refresh opportunities will remain abundant across a variety of industries and verticals as IT investment is expected to strengthen following an extended period of budget restrictions.” 

“Consumer tablets are set for a more constrained performance this year, but there will be pockets of opportunity for vendors to target,” said Mukka. “Even in China, where government subsidies have significantly bolstered electronics sales, tablet shipments saw only single-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. But the subsidy program is set to extend into 2025, providing vendors with additional scope to drive consumer interest. In Japan, government-led initiatives, such as ‘Society 5.0’, and the next wave of the education-focused GIGA project present digital transformation funding to help fuel tablet sales.” 

“On the vendor side, Chinese brands are expanding their presence in their home market and beyond,” said Mr. Kieren Jessop, Analyst, Canalys. “HONOR is working to strengthen its foothold in Indonesia as incumbent brands face challenges in the region. The vendor has also introduced bundling offers in the UK following the launch of its HONOR Magic7 Pro smartphone last quarter. Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched its Pad 7 Pro in Q4 2024, capitalizing on its growing domestic popularity and targeting an ambitious 20,000 retail stores in China by 2025 as part of its aggressive expansion strategy. Additionally, Apple has recently reaffirmed its commitment to India – one of the largest smartphone and PC markets – by expanding its presence and opening new stores to strengthen its position in the region in the coming year. All these factors point toward a healthy environment for tablets this year, but US tariffs will remain a risk that could dent demand, particularly for high-end devices.” 

In 2024, Chinese vendors performed strongly in the tablet market. Xiaomi led the charge with a remarkable 73% annual growth, securing fifth place in the overall rankings, surpassing Amazon. Huawei also saw impressive growth, with a 29% increase in shipments, allowing it to rise to third place. Lenovo came fourth, shipping 10 million tablets and achieving 12% year-on-year growth. Apple expanded its leading position with 14% growth in Q4 2024, and a modest 5.3% increase for the full year, shipping 16.9 million iPads in the quarter. This growth was fueled by the release of new iPad Mini and iPad Air models. Samsung claimed second place, shipping 7.1 million units and recording 3.9% annual growth. 

Worldwide tablet shipments (market share and annual growth)
Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q4 2024
Vendor (company)Q4 2024
shipments		Q4 2024
market share		Q4 2023
shipments		Q4 2023
market share		Annual
growth
Apple16,86342.3%14,82139.2%13.8%
Samsung7,09617.8%6,82918.1%3.9%
Lenovo2,8327.1%2,6827.1%5.6%
Huawei2,6396.6%2,8157.5%-6.3%
Xiaomi2,5426.4%1,6794.4%51.4%
Others7,89619.8%8,94323.7%-11.7%
Total39,867100.0%37,770100.0%5.6%
    
Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), February 2025
Worldwide tablet shipments (market share and annual growth)
Canalys PC Market Pulse: FY2024
Vendor (company)2024
shipments		2024
market share		2023
shipments		2023
market share		Annual
growth
Apple56,91938.6%54,05840.0%5.3%
Samsung27,79118.8%25,68719.0%8.2%
Huawei10,7427.3%8,3086.1%29.3%
Lenovo10,4267.1%9,3106.9%12.0%
Xiaomi9,2186.2%5,3253.9%73.1%
Others32,53122.0%32,55724.1%-0.1%
Total147,626100.0%135,245100.0%9.2%
    
Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), February 2025

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canalys

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 82
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EVteQ BITOAA Cup 2025: IPL-Style Auction, Intense Battles, and a Thrilling Finale on Feb 16
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative