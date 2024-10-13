Global Tablet Market Rises in Q2 2024 as Heavy Hitters Return – Counterpoint

- Advertisement -

Global tablet shipments grew 15% YoY in Q2 2024, despite a slow period historically, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Tablet Market Tracker. The market witnessed a return to form in Q2 2024 as Apple and Samsung both had new releases compared to none the previous year, while other market players also displayed strong numbers.

Commenting on the market performance, Mr. Kevin Lee, Research Associate, Counterpoint Research said, “The market leaders’ return to normal model release schedules signals an optimistic outlook for 2024 and is an indication of recovering consumer sentiment.” Lee added, “Other than Apple and Samsung, Chinese OEMs such as Huawei and Xiaomi also added to growth momentums offering an increasingly diverse range of model offerings in the tablet market, further stimulating demand.”

Xiaomi’s tablet shipments nearly doubled YoY, registering the biggest yearly growth among global tablet OEMs, as it found success in Europe and emerging markets regions such as APAC ex CH, IN, and MEA. This is parallel to the initial successes found in similar regions from its smartphone business.

Meanwhile, Huawei ranked second in terms of Q2 2024 shipment growth, rising 49% YoY, despite mainly operating within China’s tablet market. Huawei’s two new price-competitive models, the MatePad 11.5 S and MatePad SE, boosted its reach within the Chinese market.

Commenting on the immediate outlook of the tablet market, Ms. Liz Lee, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research said, “Global tablet market shipments look promising for the rest of 2024 stacked with releases of the new iPad and iPad Mini on top of Samsung’s flagship S series, both expected in the latter half of the year. As improving macroeconomic conditions continue to restore demand to healthy levels, we expect to see an increasing contribution from emerging market regions for 2024.”

