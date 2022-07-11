Global Systems – Top player in the distribution business in Chandigarh plans to go Make in India

- Advertisement -

Since 20211, Global Systems has been leader in the distribution in IT sector having a wide range of products.

During an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. S Lalit Gupta, Director, Global Systems, and Mr. Akshat Gupta, CEO, Global Systems, discuss the various trends in the distribution business and the road ahead.

Focus areas

It is known to provide top service in the following categories: computer dealers, laptop dealers, CCTV Dealers, CCTV Installation Services, laptop dealers-HP, computer printer dealers, computer accessory dealers, laptop dealers-Lenovo.

The company is also known for computer dealers, laptop dealers, CCTV dealers, CCTV installation services, laptop dealers-HP, computer printer dealers, computer accessory dealers, laptop dealers-Lenovo, and much more.

As per Mr. S. Lalit Gupta, Director, Global Systems, says, “Global Systems has been in the product business since 20211 and we have product cartages, projector screens, distributors, imprinted tonal cartages.”

Indian market

This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination, servicing customers both local and from other parts of Chandigarh.

Most Indian manufacturers use a three-tiered sales and distribution structure that has evolved over the years. This structure involves redistribution stockists, wholesalers, and retailers. Distribution is therefore a top-down push process till the product reaches the retail point. And from there on, it is a process of pulling, which has the consumer going to the store to buy it.

Change in distribution trends

Distribution services are the backbone of every organisational supply chain. The most important part of the supply chain, distribution services, entails a myriad of activities right from picking the product to delivering it to the end-customer. The dynamic and ever-changing market space for distribution services is set to witness unprecedented growth as a result of emerging trends such as new delivery models, advancements in technology, and process automation, among others.

Mr. S. Lalit Gupta, Director, Global Systems shares, “Indiana is a big country and during COVID a lot of things have changed. There are zip drives for XP and 2000, but with the passage of time, everything changes in the computer. “

New Innovations

Emerging business needs, customer demands, and market forces are the reasons for technological innovation at each step of business. At Global Systems, our passion for technology gives us a rich legacy of being at the forefront of innovation, and we try to give the best offerings to our clients.

In recent years, the education field has witnessed a huge change, as has video conferencing and surveillance. Many items are coming into the industry, so there is scope for a lot. We are planning to make it in India.

Talking about the new innovations, Mr. Akshat Gupta, CEO, Global Systems, says, “We plan to come up with audio-visual products for experience.”

Mr. S. Lalit Gupta, Director, Global Systems, while concluding, says, “The scope is immense and we plan to come up with new products so that the customers benefit.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.