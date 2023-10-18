Global MSSPs Select Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and SASE to Deliver Secure Networking Services to Customers

- Advertisement - -

Fortinet® announced that eight new managed security service providers (MSSPs) have recently added Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to their portfolios to deliver new value-added managed services for their customers. HCLTech, Automation Sensei, CommandLink, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Evolutio, Proximus, Tigo Business, and TM One join a growing list of global service providers utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation for new and differentiated secure networking services.

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet said, “Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN serves as the foundation to empower our MSSP partners and their customers in their journeys to SASE, SD-Branch, ZTNA, and beyond, and underscores our commitment to providing industry-leading secure networking innovations. Ongoing enhancements that address evolving partner and customer needs have solidified Fortinet Secure Networking offerings as the most comprehensive in the market.”

MSSPs continue to invest in Fortinet Secure Networking solutions as they seek new tools to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving networking market. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the foundation for organizations to seamlessly adopt advanced networking technologies, including secure access service edge (SASE), SD-Branch, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).

MSSPs continue to adopt Fortinet Secure Networking solutions to drive better business outcomes and manage complex hybrid network environments for their enterprise customers without compromising on security.

Fortinet is dedicated to consistently delivering innovations that support service providers in their advanced networking journeys. Fortinet recently announced enhancements to its industry-leading single-vendor SASE offering, expanding the solution to bring cloud-delivered enterprise-grade protection to microbranches, solidifying FortiSASE as the most comprehensive offering on the market.

Third-Party and Customer Recognition of Fortinet Secure Networking Solutions

Customers and third parties alike recognize Fortinet for its secure networking solutions:

Gartner named Fortinet a Challenger in the inaugural 2023 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE and a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN.

Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE and a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN. Customers have named Fortinet a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN.

Forrester named Fortinet a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 report.

Here’s what MSSPs who have recently launched managed services using Fortinet Secure Networking solutions have to say:

Amit Jain, Executive Vice President & Global Business Head, Cybersecurity, HCLTech (India)

“As cloud adoption soars, traditional networks struggle to keep up, hindering progress and impacting digital trust. Our secure SD-WAN collaboration with Fortinet forms a secure foundation, providing networks with scalability and robust security. Fortinet and HCLTech are dedicated to empowering enterprises, ensuring they advance securely in the digital landscape. Together, we deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that protect our joint customers.”

– Amit Jain, Executive Vice President & Global Business Head, Cybersecurity, HCLTech (India)

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortinet

