Global AI glasses shipments reach 8.7 million units with Mainland China emerging as the fastest-growing market – Omdia

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According to the latest estimates from Omdia, global shipments of AI glasses in 2025 reached 8.7 million units, marking a significant 322% increase, fueled by a surge of interest in this emerging AI device category. Meta remains the dominant force globally, holding the largest share of the global market at 85.2%. Meta’s AI glasses shipments reached 7.4 million units, representing a growth rate of 281.3%, driven by strong performance from the Oakley and second-generation Ray-Ban-branded AI glasses, supported by Meta’s efforts to expand into new markets, including India, Mexico, Brazil and others.

Within Mainland China, where Meta does not have a direct presence, local device vendors and tech companies are rapidly evolving the competitive landscape. Mainland China has quickly become the fastest-growing market globally, fueled by numerous product launches, a wave of new entrants, and aggressive pricing strategies. The market captured a 10.9% share of the global AI glasses market, with shipments approaching one million units, making it the second-largest market by volume, trailing only the United States. Globally, Chinese vendor Rokid and smartphone vendor Xiaomi rose quickly to take the second and third positions, respectively.

Mr. Qiran Ju, Senior Analyst at Omdia

“Rokid has emerged as a dark horse contender in the AI glasses race,” said Mr. Qiran Ju, Senior Analyst at Omdia. “It could effectively compete in Mainland China while also expanding globally through an open approach, providing flexibility and AI assistant choice for consumers.”

The share of AI glasses with displays saw a notable increase, rising from 3.3% in 2024 to 8.4% in 2025, with total shipments reaching 730,000 units. Chinese companies, including Rokid, Alibaba, and Even Realities, dominated the market, accounting for 71% of these display-equipped AI glasses. Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses incorporate advanced display technology and shipped 84,000 units, with demand exceeding supply. This display-based approach enhances advanced AI assistant integration, embodying ambient AI by embedding intelligence into the user’s view without disrupting natural interactions. The result is a more subtle, context-aware interaction experience.

“Chinese vendors tend to design AI glasses with displays supported by a differentiated go-to-market strategy,” said Ju. “The integration of displays opens new applications that resonate with consumer habits, as vendors craft products for global appeal, driving swift expansion.”

The entry of smartphone and automotive manufacturers, such as Xiaomi and Li Auto, reflects a broader shift in how the industry positions AI glasses. The competitive landscape is expected to consolidate around players who can demonstrate clear ecosystem value beyond standalone device functionality. Omdia forecasts that global shipments of AI glasses will surpass 15 million units in 2026. This growth will be driven by major device vendors and tech giants entering the market, Meta increasing production and expanding into new regions, and rising local players in India, Japan, and South Korea. As market participation increases, competitive dynamics are shifting from merely gaining entry to achieving real differentiation and scale. The key challenges are advancing AI glasses hardware technologies, specifically by enhancing collaboration between visual display and interaction systems and high-performance SoCs, and by optimizing power consumption to improve battery life.

Mr. Jason Low, Research Director, Omdia

“The competitive battleground is shifting rapidly,” noted Mr. Jason Low, Research Director, Omdia. “Meta’s early lead was built on brand partnerships and deep AI integration. As more players enter the fray, ecosystem integration will become a crucial differentiator. The winners will be those who can seamlessly integrate AI glasses into broader device ecosystems – connecting glasses with intelligent devices, user environments and services in ways that deliver genuine utility in users’ connected lives.

Vendors that successfully harness AI agents within AI glasses could transform work communication, daily assistance, and health monitoring while forging exciting new pathways for commercialization.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Omdia

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