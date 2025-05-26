Glance AI Launches AI-Native Commerce Platform Built on Deep Commerce Intelligence and Hyper-Real Visual Shopping

- Advertisement -

Glance, a leading consumer technology company backed by Google, has unveiled Glance AI, an AI-native commerce platform powered by its most advanced proprietary AI models. Built to revolutionize how people shop and to reshape how intelligence drives decisions and economies, Glance AI moves online shopping beyond search to an inspiration-led discovery experience. It also marks the emergence of the ‘AI consumer’, one who does not wait to browse, but expects the technology to understand them, imagine for them, and spark desire even before they know what they want.

The standalone app launches today available worldwide on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with deeper integrations rolling out to Android handset makers and telecom operators. While the initial model is trained on fashion, Glance plans to extend the same experience to categories such as beauty, accessories, and travel later this year, setting a new benchmark in AI commerce.

Unlike conventional e-commerce stores that simply display multiple products to browse or search for, Glance AI lets users discover their AI-curated stylized looks. By simply taking a selfie or uploading an image, Glance AI immerses them in a visual world where they take centre stage. Each experience is generated in real-time with an AI-native commerce engine using advanced diffusion models, personalization engines, and a live commerce layer that maps each user’s unique AI look to real, shoppable products from curated brands across the globe. With one tap, users can now explore looks and products tailored to their preferences and complete purchases seamlessly from 400+ global brands. All of this while the user retains control over their data.

Mr. Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance shared, “The internet is being rewritten from curated feeds to AI-generated realities. At Glance, we’re proud to lead this transformation with our most advanced AI-native commerce platform yet. Glance AI reimagines how billions of consumers worldwide will discover, visualize and shop, replacing intent with inspiration and search with intelligent, autonomous agents. Embedded across phones, TVs and brand stores, Glance AI marks a paradigm shift in commerce. It is one of the most ambitious technological efforts in our journey and a bold step toward shaping the future of AI-driven consumer experiences.”

At its core, Glance AI is built on a three-layered deep tech architecture:

Commerce Intelligence Model ; trained on decades of global commerce data, learning from new trends, cultures, and consumer behavior.

; trained on decades of global commerce data, learning from new trends, cultures, and consumer behavior. GenAI Experience Model , generating hyper-realistic visualization based on thousands of parameters such as gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style and season to simulate how a particular clothing will look on an individual.

, generating hyper-realistic visualization based on thousands of parameters such as gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style and season to simulate how a particular clothing will look on an individual. Transaction Journey Model, an agent that understands shopping intent before consumers do, pairing visualizations with best matched product from millions of catalogues globally

Glance AI has integrated its proprietary models with cutting-edge platforms including Google Gemini and Imagen on Vertex AIdelivering hyper-realistic, personalized experiences to users.

Glance AI is a fully opt-in platform, with privacy and user control built into its core design. Users can explore looks, save or share them, set them as wallpapers, and visualize themselves in unique looks and collections driven by global trends and occasions.

Glance AI is beyond the app experience. It is built on an open architecture with deep integrations across hardware and software with manufacturers, telecom operators, and brands. It turns phones into AI phones, TVs into household commerce devices and brand stores into AI shopfronts.

Early results from Glance AI’s U.S. trials signal strong consumer engagement for inspiration‑led shopping. In just a few weeks the platform has attracted more than 1.5 million active users, half of whom return weekly after trying the experience. Engagement runs deep: Users have generated over 40 million style requests, 50 percent download or share their personalized styles, 40 percent tap through to begin a shopping journey; setting a new benchmark for stickiness and social virality in AI commerce apps.

