GIGAIPC Accelerates India’s Digital Transformation with AI-Ready Platforms and End-to-End Technology Solutions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

GIGAIPC CO., Ltd., established in 2018 as an embedded solution-focused subsidiary from GIGABYTE, with sophisticated R&D capability and decades of experience in computing market to offer industrial board-level and system-level products and ODM services for IoT, Machin Vision, Industrial Automation, Smart Retail, and Healthcare.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Arthur Chuang, General Manager, and Mr. Bradley Chen, Sales Manager of GIGAIPC Co., Ltd. share their vision, strategies, and commitment to empowering India’s tech landscape.

Mr. Arthur Chuang, General Manager, GIGAIPC Co., Ltd.

Could you tell us about GIGAIPC’s core solutions and technological platforms?

At GIGAIPC, we provide comprehensive solutions across retail, banking, hospitality, education, and smart manufacturing sectors. Our offerings span multiple platforms, including Intel, AMD, and ARM. Backed by the GIGABYTE Group, we ensure cost-effective solutions, timely deliveries, and strong technical support.

How is GIGAIPC preparing for the AI revolution?

AI is indeed a transformative trend for the coming years. At GIGAIPC, we are fully prepared and already offer platforms that are AI-ready, ensuring our customers can seamlessly integrate intelligent technologies across use cases.

Mr. Bradley Chen, Sales Manager, GIGAIPC Co., Ltd.

What’s your perspective on opportunities in the Indian market?

India is a promising market, especially in sectors like banking, defense, and automation. With government initiatives like PLI and Make in India (MII), the time is right for expanding our footprint.

What support infrastructure do you have in India?

We have six fully-owned GIGABYTE service centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. These centers enable us to deliver seamless after-sales support to our customers across the country.

Is GIGABYTE also involved in the data center space?

Yes, our sister company, Giga Computing, focuses on data center solutions. We’ve already executed large-scale projects, including data centers for Flipkart, showing our capability in this vertical.

What sets GIGAIPC apart from competitors in this space?

Mr. Arthur Chuang: We offer a one-stop-shop experience—from edge to cloud. Our wide-ranging, robust solutions and close collaboration with the GIGABYTE Group make us an ideal technology partner for any enterprise looking to embrace digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGAIPC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 180