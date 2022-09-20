GIGABYTE Z690, B660, and Follow-up Motherboards Will Support EXPO Memories

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced all Z690, B660, and following motherboards will support EXPO memory. Users can enjoy performance boost with ease on GIGABYTE motherboards of all platforms with either AMD EXPO or Intel XMP supported memories.

AMD recently announced the new EXPO technology for DDR5 memory on the latest AM5 platform, which allows easy DDR5 memory accelerating with built-in overclocking profiles for the performance uplift, just like XMP technology. Along with this new technology, all major memory module brands release EXPO memories correspondingly. GIGABYTE leads to provide both AMD EXPO and Intel® XMP DDR5 support on AM5 motherboards, and carry on the innovative design to Intel® platform, which enable users to speed up their DDR5 memories on Z690, B660, and following motherboards by simply activate XMP and EXPO in the BIOS setting for the performance boost.

