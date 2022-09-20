Tuesday, September 20, 2022
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

GIGABYTE Z690, B660, and Follow-up Motherboards Will Support EXPO Memories

By NCN News Network
0
88
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced all Z690, B660, and following motherboards will support EXPO memory. Users can enjoy performance boost with ease on GIGABYTE motherboards of all platforms with either AMD EXPO or Intel XMP supported memories.

AMD recently announced the new EXPO technology for DDR5 memory on the latest AM5 platform, which allows easy DDR5 memory accelerating with built-in overclocking profiles for the performance uplift, just like XMP technology. Along with this new technology, all major memory module brands release EXPO memories correspondingly. GIGABYTE leads to provide both AMD EXPO and Intel® XMP DDR5 support on AM5 motherboards, and carry on the innovative design to Intel® platform, which enable users to speed up their DDR5 memories on Z690, B660, and following motherboards by simply activate XMP and EXPO in the BIOS setting for the performance boost.

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRe-Commerce Leader Cashify Appoints New CFO
Next articleeCAPS Partners with Vertiv as Sub-Distributor in AP & TG regions
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative