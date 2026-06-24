GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 Delivers Up to 34% Higher FPS in Modern Games

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GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, has introduced X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, a smarter platform-level performance feature designed to help users get significantly more out of their AMD Ryzen™ X3D processors, without the need for complex tuning or overclocking expertise. Enabled directly through the BIOS on supported GIGABYTE motherboards, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 delivers meaningful performance gains across both gaming and productivity workloads.

In internal testing, the gains are clearly visible across both gaming and productivity scenarios. In gaming, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 sees up to 34% higher performance, averaging 382 FPS. Cyberpunk 2077 improves by up to 25%, reaching an average of 297 FPS. Battlefield 6 records up to 21% gains at an average of 296 FPS, while Counter-Strike 2, already a well-optimised esports title, achieves up to 12% higher performance at an impressive average of 816 FPS. On the productivity side, Cinebench R24 Multi-Thread scores improved from 2,247 to 2,556, a gain of up to 13.8%.

These results demonstrate how platform-level optimisation can unlock meaningful performance gains across different types of games, from competitive shooters to open-world experiences.

How It Works

AMD Ryzen™ X3D processors are built on 3D V-Cache technology, which enables faster data access for better gaming performance, smoother frame rates, and improved responsiveness compared to traditional CPUs. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 builds on this foundation by optimising how the processor works in tandem with the motherboard, going beyond what the processor alone can deliver.

At the core of this feature is GIGABYTE’s Dynamic OC Engine, which works alongside a dedicated onboard hardware controller and an optimised power delivery design. Unlike traditional overclocking, which simply pushes the processor harder, the Dynamic OC Engine intelligently adjusts performance behaviour based on real-time workload demands. The result is smoother frame rates, faster multi-core processing, and better overall system responsiveness, delivered consistently and without compromising stability.

Compatibility and Availability

X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is supported exclusively on GIGABYTE X3D Series motherboards, with Day-0 support for the latest AMD Ryzen™ X3D processors. The feature supports AMD Ryzen™ 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series X3D processors.

The feature is available across GIGABYTE’s X3D Series motherboard lineup, including the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, X870E AORUS MASTER X3D, X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE, X870E AORUS PRO X3D, X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE, X870E AORUS ELITE X3D, X870E AORUS ELITE X3D ICE, X870E AERO X3D WOOD, X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD, X870E EAGLE X3D WIFI7, X870 AORUS ELITE X3D, and X870 AORUS ELITE X3D ICE. The range is available across multiple price points, catering to enthusiast builders as well as professional and high-performance workstation users.

With X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE reinforces the importance of motherboard-level innovation in modern PC performance, demonstrating that the platform itself is central to unlocking the full potential of today’s most advanced processors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

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