GIGABYTE Ushers Breakthrough Performance of XMP DDR5-7600 and DDR5-7950 O.C with TEAMGROUP

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, revealed the breakthrough DDR5 performance of XMP DDR5-7600 and O.C. performance to DDR5-7950 under fan cooling on Z790 AORUS XTREME and MASTER motherboards with TEAMGROUP gaming modules T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 7200 memory. Featuring Shielded Memory Routing of SMD memory DIMM, exclusive DDR5 overclocking BIOS setting, top-quality components, and enhanced design from hardware to firmware on motherboards, this performance proves GIGABYTE’s strong leading role in product quality and performance.

To unleash the ultimate DDR5 performance, GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME and MASTER implement new generation Shielded Memory Routing design. By optimizing memory trace width, length, and style from HPC simulation to actual implementation, overall impedance is lowered between CPU memory controller and memory modules. Further with low signal-loss PCB, signal loss inside PCB and external interference are greatly reduced which can maintain high-speed DDR5 signal transmission to achieve higher DDR5 speed. In addition, the abundant BIOS setting of DDR5 Memory Upgrade and XMP 3.0 User Profile lead to the breakthrough performance of XMP DDR5-7600 and DDR5-7950 O.C. under fan cooling with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 7200 memory. The detailed memory information is listed in the memory support list of the motherboard.

This remarkable memory performance on Z790 AORUS XTREME and MASTER with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 7200 memory is only the beginning of GIGABYTE’s supreme-performance motherboards.

Z790 AORUS XTREME and MASTER are exclusively designed for the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Featuring up to 20+1+2 phases digital power VRM design with each phase holding up to 105 amps Fins-Array III heatsink design, these motherboards are geared with the best power design and thermal management to unleash the extreme performance and optimized overclocking experience on the new generation multi-core K series Intel Core processors. The superb hardware and firmware design offers more stable signals to memory, and enable users to easily boost XMP and overclocking performance. Further through the with premium components and exclusive tuning function of optimized power supply, heat dissipation, and expansions, GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards boost the overall and overclocking performance of CPU and memories with premium compatibility, breakthrough performance, and low temperature. Moreover, featuring enhanced SMD PCIe 5.0 x16 and M.2 slots with EZ-Latch design, lightning-fast networking of 10GbE, and Wi-Fi 6E dedicated spectrum, GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards impress users by its remarkable performance and stability to become the perfect choice for Intel Z790 platform.

