GIGABYTE Unveils Z790 AORUS X Gen Motherboards for Intel’s Next-Gen Processors

GIGABYTE, a global leader in computing technology, is excited to introduce the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards. These cutting-edge motherboards are engineered to elevate DDR5 memory performance and propel Intel’s upcoming generation of processors to new heights. The lineup boasts an array of enhanced features, spanning innovative DIY-friendly additions, an efficient thermal design, Ultra Durable reinforcements, and advanced Wi-Fi 7 support.

The Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards are meticulously crafted to deliver exceptional DDR5 overclocking compatibility, with speeds reaching up to XMP 8200 MT/s or beyond. This ensures lightning-fast memory performance across the spectrum. Users can effortlessly auto-boost their DDR5 modules through the BIOS, simplifying the process. Furthermore, AORUS has collaborated exclusively with HWiNFO to introduce a dedicated memory timing readout application, empowering overclocking enthusiasts to fine-tune performance according to their preferences.

Building upon the success of the EZ-Latch designs on PCIe and M.2 slots, AORUS introduces the M.2 EZ-Latch Click as a new DIY-friendly innovation. This ingenious feature allows for screwless removal and mounting of the enlarged M.2 heatsink, streamlining the process of swapping M.2 SSDs. The BIOS has been revamped for a user-centric experience, rebranded as “UC BIOS,” and incorporates a customizable Quick Access function for enhanced ease of use. With the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards, DIY enthusiasts can construct their systems effortlessly.

Enabling next-generation performance necessitates a robust VRM power design, where the VRM Thermal Armor and M.2 Thermal Guard play pivotal roles in maintaining system coolness during high-speed operation. The X Gen motherboards are fortified with Ultra Durable technology to ensure long-term reliability, while the new PCIe UD Slot X offers tenfold stronger load-bearing capacity, delivering added protection for graphics cards.

Catering to diverse gaming communities, the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards offer a selection of 7 featured models. The flagship XTREME X is equipped with top-tier components across the board, while the MASTER X excels in handling demanding tasks. The PRO X flaunts a distinctive sleek white shroud, appealing to those seeking an aesthetically pleasing gaming setup. The ELITE X provides novice DIY builders a smart option to enter the elite realm of gaming.

