Gigabyte Unveils High-End Aorus and Aero Gaming Laptops to Reshape the Game

The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its professional gaming laptops -AORUS 15 and AORUS 5, featuring the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 Processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, reaching for the ultimate performance. AORUS PRO Gaming Laptop emphasizes: ‘Reshape the Game.’ By restoring the gamers’ original intentions of playing games in terms of gaming laptops, we consider high portability, powerful efficiency, and visual immersion as the players’ ultimate pursuits. AORUS 15 also has been honored with the Red Dot Award, one of the world’s top three design awards, due to the spectacular product R&D technology and industrial design that fit the modern trend.

This year, we introduce the QHD high refresh rate panel into laptops for the first time which can reshape the gamers’ visual experiences. AORUS 15 with ultrathin QHD 165Hz/FHD 360Hz bezel gaming panel, AORUS 5 with the Full HD max refresh rate of 240Hz,providing powerful efficiency and mobility that allows you to run AAA games smoothly. Moreover, AORUS 15 and AORUS 5both adopt a gaming display with a four-sided bezel-less design, reaching a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 30% reduction in the lower edge of the screen. The impeccable visual extension shall enhance the visual experience to a level that would only find in a movie theater.

Both plus the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor powered by the 45-watt Intel Core H series 14-core processor, including six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, a significant increase in performance has been achieved compared to the previous generation, giving the players unparalleled advantages on the battlefield.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. Additionally, the new 4th generation of NVIDIA Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhances efficiency, performance, and battery life.

About connectivity, all AORUS models feature the next-gen Wi-Fi 6E, which expands on the new 6GHz band with a dedicated spectrum, greatly reducing the latency caused by crowded connections, and enabling more transmissions at a faster rate. Also, both AORUS 15 and AORUS 5 support Microsoft Azure AI technology, allowing players to dynamically set the best CPU and GPU wattage settings for the joy of multi-tasking or fierce game battles. The AORUS 15 and AORUS 5’s slim body greatly also increases portability. Slide the laptop effortlessly into your backpack and immerse in an expansive e-sports gaming experience, any time any place.

The GIGABYTE Control Center software is further optimized by introducing AI Boost smart adjustment technology that can completely ensure the high performance of the next-generation games. As far as product designs are concerned, the whole series was inspired by sports cars and turbines, thereby allowing them to have the contour of speediness and fluid mechanics that echo AORUS’s extreme gaming feature. Equipped with an RGB per-key backlit keyboard, they can sufficiently exhibit the design lexicon of quality and strength.

AORUS Gaming Laptops are now exclusively available on Amazon.in and come with Microsoft office 365 personal version 1-year free subscription, free gaming laptop bags worth INR 10,000 each, the Xbox game pass, and more.

The 4K+ Creator Series Laptop: GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, the world’s top leading brand of personal computers, now proudly presents the AERO Creator Series Laptop with the 12th Generation Intel Core Processors: AERO 16 and AERO 5. As the concept of the Metaverse blossoms, immersive content has been regarded as a crucial element for Metaverse development, and the Creator Laptops are expected to become extremely popular with their unique positioning: high performance with premium visual experiences. Targeting the Generation-Z creators and in response to the wishes of the massive user base, the GIGABYTE AERO Series product aspires to be a visionary masterpiece that breaks through the new epoch of 16” Creator Laptop as 16:10 4K+ OLED and AmLED display technologies are introduced to the series for the first time, along with the evolution of product designs. Rooted in humanity and heading back to nature, its appearance consists of the pure aesthetics from the integrally formed chassis crafted through CNC technology, and the core tenets are driven by the powerful core performance accompanied by minimalist designs, granting endless splendid wonders to the creators while intensifying the immersion of their creative journey. A trend of laptop replacement is to be expected!

AERO 16: Boosting Efficiency with the Golden Ratio of 16:10: GIGABYTE is now launching the epoch-making 16” Creator Laptop, with every detail tailor-made for designers and content creators. By squeezing the 16” 16:10 4K+ OLED and AmLED screen into the traditional 15” laptop body, the work area has significantly increased 12% in the viewing area compared to the previous generations. Besides the world’s first 3mm thin bezel display, not only do they support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, offering 30% more colors than the traditional sRGB, but also meet the VESA Display HDR standard, producing more details and fantastic contract ratio than the traditional LCD. Moreover, all AERO series also lead the industry with X-Rite Factory Calibration and Pantone Validated Dual Certification on every Samsung AMOLED display panel, the average tested result of color accuracy turns out to be Delta-E < 1, plus a class-leading suite of connectivity ports, providing creators an ultimate portable workstation. GIGABYTE insists on calibrating each and individual laptop, ensuring that every AERO user experiences the most accurate colors possible.

The latest upgrade includes two models from the 12th Generation of Intel Core, the i9-12900HK, and i7-12700H processors, with the top configuration of 10nm process and up to 14 cores, offering a substantial increase compared to the previous generation in terms of system performance. This shall significantly optimize the performances of major media editing software and 3D rendering tools, shortening the workflow while increasing productivity. As for the graphics, exceptional from the previous generation, the latest version of the series is equipped with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs and can be upgraded to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at most, enabling phenomenal enhancement to be expected in the multimedia processing speed and special effects display.

In addition, GIGABYTE always strives to be the most creator-friendly, which has resulted in AERO 16’s groundbreaking product feature of having the I/O port integrated with Type-C for transmission and connection, creating a smooth and pleasurable outline contour for the laptop. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which will take care of all the transmission, display, and one of the built-in PD charging functions with just one cable. An AERO Hub 4-in-1 USB-C is also included, allowing users to set up their mobile workstation anywhere and anytime. It supports the new generation DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen4 SSD, speeding up the reading and overall performance. The brand-new webcam placement supports the Windows Hello face recognition to log in, guaranteeing your information security.

AERO 5: The New Blood With an affordable Price—Classic Graphics Powerhouse: The classic is reborn. In addition to AERO 16, the two aces of the Creator Laptop living up to fans’ expectations, GIGABYTE is also launching the midnight black version of the AERO 5 Creator Laptop. It still comes with the full set of marvelous 4K OLED DNAs and various I/O ports. Regarding the performance, it is equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core 12th i7-12700H Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, satisfying all creators’ deepest desire for graphics performances under the fullest watts without getting blocked by a premium price tag. It’s time to get yourself the first Creator Laptop of your life! AERO Creator Laptops are now on sale exclusively on Amazon.in and come with Microsoft office 365 personal version 1-year free subscription, free backpacks worth INR$ 10,000 each, and more.

