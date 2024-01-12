GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE commands attention at CES 2024 with its AI gaming laptop, leading featured models – AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. The GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer a staggering 20-fold increase in AI productivity, extended battery life, and durability. The introduction of GIGABYTE’s exclusive AI NEXUS technology and a dedicated Copilot hotkey for quick access to Microsoft Copilot in Windows, provide users with a complete on-device generative AI experience.

GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer up to 20 times improvement in efficiency for generative AI tasks by adopting NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs and leveraging the robust NVIDIA® TensorRT for high-performance deep learning inference. Features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, integrating Neural Processing Units (NPU) to accelerate generative AI processing capabilities for low-power AI acceleration and CPU off-load, GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops substantially enhance battery life for prolonged product longevity.

The GIGABYTE exclusive AI NEXUS technologyelevates performance and productivity. AI Power Gear intelligently extends battery life by detecting input power. AI Boost improves performance automatically based on the user’s specific scenario. AI Generator provides on-device generative AI utilities for a quick startup. In addition to technological advancements, GIGABYTE’s exclusive partnership with Microsoft introduces a dedicated Copilot key, enabling seamless AI assistance with a single click, unlocking productivity and creativity facilitated by AI.

Next-Gen 16-inch AI Gaming Laptops Debut at CES 2024

Leading the new lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X both feature modern 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering immersive visuals and gaming advantages. Powered by the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling, the AORUS 16X harnesses up to Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processor and up to GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU for maximum power on both cores. The WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling also features Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, providing user-friendly keyboard control and zero fan noise environment.

The AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X are designed to suffice present-day video streaming and entertainment. With 4-sided Slim Bezels, they provide 90% or higher screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive view. The sensory experience is further elevated with Dolby Atmos® and the virtual 5.1.2-channel along with surround sound, making the two new 16-inch laptops user’s personal cinema. In addition, the AORUS 16X supports Dolby Vision® to unlock the full potential of HDR technology.

GIGABYTE presents 7 AI Gaming Laptops in total, including the flagship AORUS 17X, the leading sleek 16-inch AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X while the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. The full lineup is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs, with the AORUS models featuring the GIGABYTE AI NEXUS, putting the power of AI at your fingertips.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

