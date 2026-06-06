GIGABYTE Showcases AI, Gaming, PC DIY and Next-Generation Computing Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

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GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, showcased its latest innovations across AI computing, gaming, and high-performance systems at COMPUTEX 2026. Reinforcing its vision of empowering users across AI development, gaming, content creation, and advanced computing workloads, the company unveiled advancements spanning its AI TOP ecosystem, AORUS gaming portfolio, 40th anniversary INFINITY series products, and award-winning AI gaming laptops.

Leading the showcase was the continued expansion of GIGABYTE’s AI TOP ecosystem, advancing its vision of “Create Your Own AI on Your Own Desk.” Designed as a purpose-built local AI ecosystem, AI TOP combines dedicated hardware and optimized systems to simplify AI development and deployment. As AI agents become increasingly capable of executing tasks, automating workflows, and operating continuously, AI TOP provides a scalable foundation for users seeking to deploy AI locally while maintaining full control over their data.

Expanding the ecosystem is the new AI TOP 100 B850, engineered for demanding AI workloads. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X processor and available with either GeForce RTX™ 5090 or Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 graphics, the system supports up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and features a server-grade 1600W 80 PLUS Platinum power supply. The AI TOP portfolio now spans AI TOP ATOM for personal and edge AI computing, AI TOP 100 Z890 and AI TOP 100 B850 for developer and team deployment, and AI TOP 500 TRX50 for enterprise-scale AI research. To further simplify deployment, AI TOP offers pre-validated compatibility across more than 100 AI frameworks and development environments, including PyTorch, TensorFlow, and OpenClaw.

GIGABYTE also expanded its AORUS gaming ecosystem with the introduction of the AORUS ELITE Series monitor lineup, bringing together next-generation Tandem OLED technology and the world’s first 5K Multi Mode Mini LED glossy gaming monitor across 27 to 32-inch models. Leading the lineup is the world’s first 27-inch 5K Mini LED glossy gaming monitor, delivering Retina-level 218 PPI clarity and supporting seamless switching across 5K 165Hz, 4K 220Hz, and QHD 330Hz modes. The AORUS ELITE OLED Series features fourth-generation Tandem OLED technology and a RealBlack Glossy surface, delivering HDR peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits.

The monitor lineup incorporates GIGABYTE’s latest display innovations, including HyperNits, AI Picture Mode, AI Super Resolution, Tactical HUD, and Tactical Crosshair. Long-term panel reliability is supported through AI OLED CARE PRO with AI sensor technology, while an enhanced thermal design with integrated heat pipes helps maintain consistent OLED performance over time.

Marking GIGABYTE’s 40th anniversary, the company unveiled the X870E and X870 AORUS INFINITY series motherboards, engineered for the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9950X3D processors. At the core of the series is X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE’s exclusive AI-enhanced overclocking technology that combines real-time system monitoring with a dynamic OC engine trained on big data to deliver intelligent performance optimization.

The flagship X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT pushes thermal engineering further through the use of rocket thruster-grade thermal materials and advanced 3D metal printing technology. Its AI Gyroid M.2 heatsink structure delivers up to 44% greater cooling surface area, while a 3D-printed vapor chamber and honeycomb-structured metal backplate contribute to advanced thermal performance. Equipped with 64 power phases and integrating Low Earth Orbit and data center-grade Quad OptiMOS technology, the motherboard delivers up to 5,120 amps of total current for extreme power delivery.

Complementing the motherboard lineup, GIGABYTE introduced the 40th Anniversary AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 INFINITY Series graphics cards. Building on the debut of the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 INFINITY earlier this year, the lineup now spans GeForce RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX™ 5070 models.

The graphics cards feature the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system and Double Flow Through design to enhance thermal efficiency and maintain peak performance. A patented Hawk fan design improves air pressure and airflow, while a dedicated Overdrive fan activates under demanding workloads to provide additional cooling. To simplify PC building, GIGABYTE has relocated the power connector to the rear side of the graphics card, enabling cleaner cable routing and a more streamlined system layout. The new models also feature GIGABYTE’s iconic RGB Halo lighting and nacelle-inspired outer light ring design for enhanced customization.

Expanding its PC DIY ecosystem, GIGABYTE also showcased its latest aesthetic-focused PC builds at COMPUTEX 2026 with the sleek STEALTH and elegant WOOD series. Designed to meet the growing demand for visually refined and personalized PC setups, the company collaborated with more than 20 leading chassis partners to demonstrate PC builds that combine uncompromising performance with aesthetic design.

Building on Project STEALTH, first introduced in 2022, GIGABYTE demonstrated the latest evolution of its reverse-connector motherboard design through the B850M AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard and AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 STEALTH ICE graphics card. The company further expanded the STEALTH ecosystem through collaborations with leading chassis manufacturers including Corsair, LIAN LI, InWin, Montech, Thermaltake, Cooler Master, and HYTE, making Project STEALTH one of the most compatible and flexible solutions for cableless PC builds.

Alongside STEALTH, GIGABYTE introduced the WOOD series lineup, blending Zen-inspired aesthetics with natural materials to bring warmth and organic beauty into modern PC setups. To further elevate the concept, GIGABYTE collaborated with Noctua and TRYX to showcase wood-themed PC builds featuring the X870E AERO X3D WOOD series motherboard, combining refined craftsmanship with high-performance computing.

Further strengthening its AI and gaming portfolio, GIGABYTE showcased its latest AI gaming laptops, including models recognized by the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award and Red Dot Design Award. Central to the lineup is the latest evolution of GiMATE, GIGABYTE’s exclusive AI agent, designed to make everyday control more intuitive across gaming, creation, and productivity.

New GiMATE enhancements include RGB Fusion 3.0 with RGB Music Mode, AI Visual with scenario-based display presets, and an enhanced Customize Mode that enables users to balance performance and power efficiency with greater flexibility. Developed with NVIDIA, GiMATE Creator leverages NVIDIA NVFP4 quantization to improve the efficiency of generative AI on RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

Leading the lineup is the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award-winning AORUS MASTER 16, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU. Also featured were the Red Dot Design Award-winning GIGABYTE AERO X16 Copilot+ PC and the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO, designed to deliver advanced gaming, AI computing, and productivity experiences.

Through advancements spanning AI infrastructure, gaming hardware, display technologies, graphics performance, and AI-enabled computing, GIGABYTE continues to expand its ecosystem and deliver innovations that empower users across gaming, creation, and AI development.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

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