GIGABYTE Reveals AMD B650 Motherboard Lineup with Premium Performance

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions announced the latest AMD B650 motherboards based on the success of the X670 series. The comprehensive lineup includes AORUS, AERO, and GAMING series to provide more reasonable options with notable features for users. GIGABYTE select B650 motherboards adopt PCIe® 5.0 / 4.0 x16 graphics interface and PCIe 5.0 / 4.0 M.2 slots with EZ-Latch technology, making it easier than ever for users to upgrade graphics cards and M.2 SSDs, avoiding accidental damage to the surrounding components. Further, up to 16+2+2 phase Twin Digital power, 105Amps Smart Power Stage, and up to 12-layer PCB provide increased stability, optimal compatibility, and performance for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. With the advanced thermal design, VRM temperature is reduced, stabilizing the power and performance of the PCIe 5.0 slot and PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD and avoiding performance drop due to thermal throttling. Meanwhile, the enhanced shielding design of SMD slots strengthens the reliability of signals and slot structure. In addition, select models take advantage of Active OC Tuner technology to deliver optimized performance with a more flexible and user-friendly experience.

GIGABYTE B650 motherboards continue the innovative design, high-quality materials, and superior convenience of X670 models to offer users a complete product line from ATX to Mini ITX form factors. Users can choose accordingly to their needs, budget, and preference to build a system with a superb cost-to-performance ratio. GIGABYTE B650 motherboards embrace PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch technology while B650E motherboards adopt advanced M.2 EZ-Latch Plus for the quick and screwless detach of M.2 SSDs. PCIe EZ-Latch technology incorporates an easily accessible design, making it simple to detach the installed VGA cards. Meanwhile, the enhanced SMD slots increase the shear resistance up to 2.2 times to provide strengthened stability. M.2 EZ-Latch and EZ-Latch Plus designs reduce the troubles of screw alignment or loss and greatly improve the user experience of M.2 SSD installation. GIGABYTE’s B650 Micro ATX, even Mini ITX models include PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD support as well for users to enjoy ATX level gaming experience on their mini-PC or mini-server. Exclusively designed for creators, the B650 AERO G features innovative design concepts and top-notch materials with VisionLINK technology, which allows for data and video transmission based on the USB Type-C® Interface and provides power delivery up to 60W for high-end pen displays. It allows creators to focus more on their brilliant creations.

GIGABYTE select B650 motherboard boasts up to 16+2+2 phase Twin Digital power design, notably Mini ITX model B650I AORUS ULTRA equips an 8+2+1 phase direct digital power with each Smart Power Stage capable of managing up to 105A providing the optimal power management and power load balance. This ensures more stability and purity of power to unleash the remarkable overclocking performance of AMD Ryzen™ 7000 processors. Meanwhile, select GIGABYTE B650 motherboards to incorporate Active OC Tuner active overclocking technology. The CPU overclocking frequency and the number of operating cores can be dynamically switched between the default precise-overclocking function, PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive), and manual overclocking according to different requirements of the current configuration and characteristics of running applications. This technology allows users to execute the corresponding application by frequency and core numbers to enjoy maximum performance.

GIGABYTE B650 motherboards incorporate well-reputed Shielded Memory Routing, SMD memory DIMMs, and dual metal armor for users to enjoy premium memory overclocking performance with more stability and durability. Further, GIGABYTE implements an 8-layer low impedance PCB on mid-range ATX and Micro ATX AORUS models, while the ITX model adopts a 12-layer 2oz copper PCB design to refine signals and lower impedance. The GIGABYTE B650 lineup features memory O.C. enhancement in the BIOS to support both AMD EXPO™ and Intel ® XMP technologies. The memory overclocking capability can be activated correspondingly to unleash the extreme performance of DDR5-6600 and beyond.

The VRM thermal design of GIGABYTE B650 motherboards is enhanced by full-coverage heatsinks and heat-pipe according to different features and configurations of various models. The mid-range AORUS ELITE and Micro-ATX AORUS models stand out from the competitors with up to 4X large surface and real one-piece build heatsinks, while the passive heat dissipation design of B650I AORUS ULTRA greatly improves thermal performance. Meanwhile, the enhanced SMD slot design purifies signals for PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots to reduce noise interference and processor’s high-speed Gen5 signals more easily. In addition, the adjustment of the M.2 slot surrounding area enables the support of the latest 25110 M.2 SSD form factor, while the strengthened metal shielding design increases the stability up to 50%. Furthermore, B650 select motherboards adopt exclusive M.2 Thermal Guard III with heightened SSD heatsink to keep temperatures under control and allow users to eliminate any throttling due to overheating. GIGABYTE will soon release next-gen AORUS PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs as well to unleash the utmost transfer speed. Further enhanced by PWM/DC fan support, multiple temperature detectors, 7-phase dual fan curve adjustment modes, Fan Stop technology, and GIGABYTE Smart Fan 6 Technology, users can manage the temperature variation accurately and obtain the supreme thermal performance on the processor, VRM, chipset or key components.

The GIGABYTE B650 lineup offers 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection speeds for gamers to enjoy faster and more stable wired network connectivity. All WIFI enabled models in the lineup feature Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax which delivers blazing fast 2.4 Gbps connection speeds on a dedicated band. With both high-speed Ethernet and WIFI, users have extra flexibility in connectivity options and ridiculously fast connection speeds. The B650 lineup also integrates USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C with up to 20 Gbps bandwidth for ultra-fast data transfer speeds. With the GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE 1TB external SSD, users will be able to fully utilize this high-speed transmission. Notably, the B650 AORUS ELITE, Wi-Fi enabled B650 AORUS ELITE AX, and several other models boast up to nineteen sets of USB ports to provide more diverse and flexible options for external expansion. The built-in USB 3.2 Type-C of B650I AORUS ULTRA features DisplayPort Alternate function, which can control multiple devices such as PC, laptops, or cell phones using one single mouse and keyboard when working with KVM-supported GIGABYTE monitors. Users can have improved work efficiency and enjoyment in both ways.

GIGABYTE B650 motherboards pack abundant features covering software, hardware, to firmware, including notable Ultra Durable Technology, Q-Flash Plus, and the brand new GCC (GIGABYTE Control Center). Users can enjoy GIGABYTE’s exclusive technologies on this platform, and further experience that the GIGABYTE motherboard is the supreme choice for PC build.

