GIGABYTE PerfDrive Brings You More Handy Way to Unleash 13th Gen Core CPU on Intel 700 Platform

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions revealed the new PerfDrive technology on the Intel 700 series platform, which Integrates multiple GIGABYTE exclusive BIOS settings to allow users easily balance between different levels of performance, power consumption, and temperature according to their needs when using 13th gen Intel Core processors including i9-13900K CPU. In addition to the former released Instant 6GHz, GIGABYTE PerfDrive technology also integrates newly developed BIOS settings of Optimization and Spec Enhance. Collaborating with the existing GCC (GIGABYTE Control Center) software platform and GIGABYTE Ultra Durable design, GIGABYTE brings the most powerful 700 series platform with perfectly tuned motherboards in hardware, software, and firmware.

Enhanced by the supreme hardware design of power management, thermal, and stability, GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards not only smash the all-core overclocking world record on Cinebench R23 but also creates remarkable DDR overclocking performance of DDR5 9300. Now GIGABYTE PerfDrive technology makes it easy and attainable for users to enjoy the optimal performance of the Z790 platform, and benefit from the easy-tuning for 13th gen K-SKU Core™ CPUs on the B760 platform. Based on optimized HW design with multiple GIGABYTE unique BIOS setting, PerfDrive technology satisfy various users’ needs with its intuitive graphical interface in the GIGABYTE UEFI BIOS.

In addition to the reputable Instant 6GHz, which provide an easy way for users to run Intel® Core i9-13900K, i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, and i7-13700KF CPUs beyond 6GHz by simply activating related BIOS setting, GIGABYTE PerfDrive technology on the Z790 platform integrates several modes of BIOS setting as well. The Optimization mode enables processors such as Intel® 13th gen Core CPU to run at all-cores high-speed without throttling under overheating and enable Intel Core i9-13900K to complete the burning test successfully with 360 water cooling. The Spec Enhance mode allows processors such as Intel 13th gen Core CPU to balance between high performance and low temperature, including Intel Core i9-13900K CPU with 360 water cooling. The E-Core Disable mode allocates CPU resources to P-core exclusively to boost its overclocking and gaming performance, while diminishing the overall power consumption of processors.

Furthermore, GIGABYTE implemented a brand new software platform GCC (GIGABYTE Control Center) with more user-friendly interface to provide an easier installation, management, and upgrade of applications for optimized performance, which includes features of RGB Fusion, Fan Control, and Performance. The RGB Fusion feature carries on the function of RGB Fusion 2.0 with simplified interface for more handy use. The Fan Control feature porting from GIGABYTE exclusive Smart Fan 6 with more graphical interface for users to adjust fan speed more easily and balance with cool and silence. The Performance function covers two parts: OC and Customize, “OC” enables performance boost with one click while “Customize” allows users to tweak the CPU voltage and frequency with the most stable performance and save it as a profile to apply or to share as reference.

The BIOS support GIGABYTE PerfDrive technology on Intel 700 series motherboards has been updated on the GIGABYTE official website in succession, and GCC software is available on the site as well. Users can choose suitable BIOS to upgrade for superior computing according to their needs, and further experience that GIGABYTE is the best choice for high-end computing and gaming with the latest BIOS and software.

