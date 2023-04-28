GIGABYTE Motherboards with Updated BIOS Ensure You the Reliable Performance of Ryzen™ 7000X3D CPUs

- Advertisement - -

Since the highly-expected AMD Ryzen™ 7000X3D-series CPUs launched by AMD, GIGABYTE has provided the best quality AM5 motherboards to unleash the performance of these best gaming processors. GIGABYTE always work closely with AMD to ensure our motherboard design within AMD’s guidelines and provide supreme performance with reliability from all aspect. To consistently deliver the most remarkable and solid platform, GIGABYTE release the new beta BIOS regarding to the recent concerns of potential motherboard damaged issues with Ryzen™ 7000X3D-series CPUs.

The latest beta BIOS provides a more secure range of SOC voltage settings to reduce the risk of CPU damage due to over-voltage settings. Meanwhile, through the GIGABYTE exclusive Performance Bung in the BIOS option, users can easily optimize the tuning process of CPU voltage setting, while obtain the optimal CPU voltage by AMD PBO2 option, which both help to unleash the foremost performance of Ryzen™ 7000 X3D CPUs.

The latest beta BIOS is available now, please visit the GIGABYTE website to download for the optimal performance.

