GIGABYTE Leads and Reveals the First PCIe 5.0 SSD

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE Technology, one of the top global manufacturers of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announces today the latest AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD with 10GB/s read speed. Enhanced by the new generation PCIe 5.0 controller with ultra-fast 3D-TLC NAND Flash, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD provides boosted performance of more than 55% over PCIe 4.0 SSDs and comes in 1TB to 4TB capacity variants using an M.2 2280 interface to deliver easy installation and superb capability. Additionally, the separate SSD and heatsink offers more flexibility in system build and thermal options for users. GIGABYTE’s exclusive SSD Tool Box application provides users real-time status of SSD to leverage performance, thermal, stability and capability.

“With PCIe 5.0 support on new motherboard platform, the bandwidth and transfer performance are raised to the next level. As the first manufacturer to have both motherboards and SSD product lines in the market, GIGABYTE is also the first to unveil the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD. This new product brings blistering fast storage performance with ultra durability and compatibility to users for optimal quality and performance,” said Mr. Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division.

K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, said that Phison and GIGABYTE are long-term partners and have been cooperating since the SATA SSD era. The two companies have continually cooperated since PCIe Gen3 and Gen4, developing today’s cutting-edge technology PCIe Gen5 SSD PS5026-E26 storage solution. PCIe Gen5 SSD is a technology that integrates high-speed transmission and storage, taking data transmission to the next level. During the E26 product verification stage, the two companies also encountered quite a few challenges. To address these challenges and accelerate the promotion of products to the market, the two companies set up a project team to conduct technical exchange and mutual verification. This kind of cooperation enabled both companies to combine their R&D strengths and create a superior storage solution. Phison is very pleased to help launch GIGABYTE’s PCIe Gen5 SSD products and contribute to the high-speed computing ecosystem of PCIe Gen5.

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD equips the latest Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller, providing users with the ultimate control of random read speed. Along with an over 200-layer stack structure, maximum 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND Flash, and LPDDR4 cache design, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD unleash the full potential of PCIe 5.0 performance with 10 GB/s ultra-fast access speed, which is a 40% increase over the last generation. Enhanced by the multi-core architecture PS5026-E26 controller, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD not only improves AI multitasking operations, but takes content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance to the next level.

At the same time, GIGABYTE R&D team continues to verify next generation NAND Flash and components, which can further boost performance and access speed to more than 12 GB/s. This prepares GIGABYTE to be the first-mover in the market while bringing users the premium performance of PCIe 5.0 SSD with distinguished power of GIGABYTE engineering.

Normally, high-speed SSDs generate massive amounts of heat during full speed operation, and thermal throttling is activated as a protection to prevent data loss and wear on the memory chips and controllers, however, it slows down the transfer rate and performance. As many of the new generation of motherboards already incorporate a built-in M.2 heatsink, the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is specially designed to with an easily removable full-covered copper heatsink. Users can flexibly choose to use the built-in heatsink on their motherboards or the enclosed heatsink with AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD according to their needs.

The AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD features an NVMe M.2 interface design. To release the breakthrough performance of 10GB/s read speed, PCIe 5.0 supported motherboards, GIGABYTE new generation motherboards, Z690 and above, are highly-recommended to take advantage of this new technology. Enhanced by R&D’s professional adjustment, comprehensive verification and monitoring software, GIGABYTE motherboards with more stability and optimized performance are definitely the best choice for users.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.