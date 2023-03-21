GIGABYTE Launches the UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 Power Supply

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd announced the new UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply globally, which fully supports the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 and ATX 3.0 standard. The UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply supports PCIe Gen 5.0 and can provide up to 600 watts of power to the graphics card through a high-quality 16-pin cable. It also complies with Intel ATX 3.0 standard and can sustain up to two times total power excursion. The UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply inherits the spirit of GIGABYTE Ultra Durable product design, introducing a variety of high-quality materials and technologies. Not only it is the best choice for high-end gamers and overclockers, but it is also ready for the latest graphics cards.

The UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply fully supports the PCIe Gen 5.0 and ATX 3.0 standard. Traditional power supplies need multiple 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. The new UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply needs only a single 16-pin cable to directly supply power to the PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card. The 16-pin cable provides up to 600 watts of power to the graphics card. Reducing the number of cables makes the installation of the graphics card more convenient and safer, making the interior minimalistic and appealing, and improving the airflow inside the chassis. The UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply is fully compatible with Intel PSDG (Power Supply Design Guide) ATX 3.0 standard which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 70% low load efficiency and complies with required power supply timing standards.

The UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply inherits the spirit of GIGABYTE Ultra Durable product design, introducing a variety of high-quality materials and designs. Ultra Durable design combines high-quality main Japanese capacitors, enhanced thermal solution, 140mm smart hydraulic bearing (HYB) fan, and OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP six circuit protection designs. Moreover, it provides users with high-quality and stable power delivery, and it can be used for a long time. In addition, the UD1300GM PCIE 5.0 power supply also features 80 PLUS Gold certification, fully modular design and compact design. It is the best choice for high-end gamers and overclockers.

GIGABYTE continuously releases new power supplies that support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 and ATX 3.0 standard. Customers have options of not only 1300W but also 1000W (UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 rev.2.0) and 850W (UD850GM PCIE 5.0 rev.2.0). They can choose the corresponding wattage based on their system requirements to fully unleash the performance of the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card. The UD series power supplies not only provide high-quality power supply but also consider long-term safety and stability for a secure and enjoyable high-quality gaming experience. They are the best partners for the latest graphics cards.

