GIGABYTE Launches the GeForce RTX 40 EAGLE OC ICE Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd launches the GeForce RTX 40 EAGLE OC ICE series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA® ADA Lovelace architecture. The latest EAGLE OC ICE series presents a white iteration of the well-received EAGLE OC graphics card series. With exceptional performance catering to the diverse requirements of gamers, creators, and AI developers, it features an extensive integration of white materials in its design. This introduces an alternative choice for gamers who appreciate white-themed setups.

GIGABYTE has introduced four models in the GeForce RTX 40 EAGLE OC ICE series, corresponding to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs. The EAGLE OC ICE series features a brand-new white exterior design inspired by space technology and incorporates futuristic design elements. The graphics cards come with white covers and backplates, complemented by cosmic-themed graphics, symbols, and geometric shapes, providing a unique and personalized appearance for white-themed desktop setups.

Additionally, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EAGLE OC ICE 16G and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER EAGLE OC ICE 12G come with RGB lighting, allowing users to customize different colors and modes through the GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER software for a distinctive and vibrant lighting effect.

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 40 EAGLE OC ICE series graphics cards are powered by the WINDFORCE cooling system. It features unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes, 3D active fans, and screen cooling to maximize the heat dissipation. The WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which extends fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the same lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. The onboard dual BIOS switch allows users to choose the SILENT mode for a quieter experience at ease.

GIGABYTE not only pursues innovation in computer technology but also leads the trend in exterior design, offering a series of computer components that align with fashion trends. A variety of white-themed options are provided to meet the diverse needs of consumers. The introduction of the EAGLE OC ICE series graphics card provides a more minimal and personalized choice for gamers who favor white-themed desktop setups.

