GIGABYTE Launches New Laptops with Nvidia RTX40

GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, has just raised the bar in the gaming and creative laptop market with the launch of their latest additions to the AORUS, AERO, and G5 series. These premium laptops boast up to the Intel 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for unparalleled performance on the go. The new range includes the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, AORUS 15 9KF, AORUS 15 9MF, AERO 14 OLED BMF, AERO 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, G5 MF. Designed for high-performance gaming and creative workloads, these laptops offer cutting-edge technologies, superb craftsmanship, and optimized portability, setting a new standard in the industry.

Designed for gamers and creators on the go, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are super-portable gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel® Core 13th Gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W. Both devices are high-performance laptops and are more than capable of handling any workload that is thrown at them. Additionally, the AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid framerates.

Commenting on the latest launch, Mr. Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “As a brand, GIGABYTE has long recognized the enormous potential of the gaming market in India. The rapid adoption of popular esports titles in the country and the projected figure of over 100 million social media content creators this year have further validated this belief. GIGABYTE is committed to providing creators, gamers, and streamers in the country with the right tools to fuel their growth and success. The latest laptops from GIGABYTE cater to all their needs by providing peak performance in a compact package, enabling them to excel in their craft.”

The AERO 14 OLED has received significant upgrades in terms of performance and craftsmanship with 1.49kg lightweight only, with up to13thGen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs now included. NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance, providing seamless support for widely used creative software. The display on the AERO 14 OLED is factory-calibrated with X-Rite 2.0 and validated by Pantone for precise colors out of the box. The average color deviation is Delta E<1. The laptop features a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio for maximum screen space for improved productivity.

The G5 series brings offer a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a 144Hz high refresh rate display, specially designed for mid-range gaming. Designed to be 22% smaller and lighter than its previous generation, the new G5 Range offers a lot of performance in a compact package.

All the laptops feature GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE cooling technology, to ensure efficient and quiet cooling while also making the laptops more compact and portable for on-the-move operations. These laptops will be available in India from May at leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

Details of devices available in India are enclosed below:

Model Name GPU CPU RAM Price in INR AORUS 17 BSF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Intel® Core™ i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 179,599 AORUS 15 BKF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Intel® Core™ i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 169,990 AORUS 15 9SF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Intel® Core™ i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 158,999 AORUS 15 9KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Intel® Core™ i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 124,999 AORUS 15 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Intel® Core™ i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 111,999 AERO 14 OLED BMF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Intel® Core™ i7-13700H LPDDR5 6400 16GB 169,999 AERO 14 OLED 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Intel® Core™ i5-12500H LPDDR5 5200 16GB 151,999 G5 KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Intel® Core™ i5-12500H DDR4 8Gx2 107,999 G5 MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Intel® Core™ i5-12550H / Intel® Core™ i5-12450H DDR4 3200 8Gx2 99,999 / 90,999

