GIGABYTE Launches New Laptops with Nvidia RTX40, expanding AORUS, AERO, and G5 Line-up

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE has just raised the bar in the gaming and creative laptop market with the launch of their latest additions to the AORUS, AERO, and G5 series. These premium laptops boast up to the Intel 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU for unparalleled performance on the go. The new range includes the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, AORUS 15 9KF, AORUS 15 9MF, AERO 14 OLED BMF, AERO 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, G5 MF. Designed for high-performance gaming and creative workloads, these laptops offer cutting-edge technologies, superb craftsmanship, and optimized portability, setting a new standard in the industry.

Designed for gamers and creators on the go, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are super-portable gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel® Core 13th Gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W. Both devices are high-performance laptops and are more than capable of handling any workload that is thrown at them. Additionally, the AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid framerates.

Mr. Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the latest launch, Mr. Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a brand, GIGABYTE has long recognized the enormous potential of the gaming market in India. The rapid adoption of popular esports titles in the country and the projected figure of over 100 million social media content creators this year (source) have further validated this belief. GIGABYTE is committed to providing creators, gamers, and streamers in the country with the right tools to fuel their growth and success. The latest laptops from GIGABYTE cater to all their needs by providing peak performance in a compact package, enabling them to excel in their craft.”

The AERO 14 OLED has received significant upgrades in terms of performance and craftsmanship with 1.49kg lightweight only, with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs now included. NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance, providing seamless support for widely used creative software. The display on the AERO 14 OLED is factory-calibrated with X-Rite™ 2.0 and validated by Pantone® for precise colors out of the box. The average color deviation is Delta E<1. The laptop features a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio for maximum screen space for improved productivity.

The G5 series brings offer a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a 144Hz high refresh rate display, specially designed for mid-range gaming. Designed to be 22% smaller and lighter than its previous generation, the new G5 Range offers a lot of performance in a compact package.

All the laptops feature GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE cooling technology, to ensure efficient and quiet cooling while also making the laptops more compact and portable for on-the-move operations.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429