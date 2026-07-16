GIGABYTE Launches Its First Made in India Gaming Laptop

- Advertisement -





GIGABYTE, a global leader in high-performance computing and gaming innovation, announced the launch of its first Made in India (MII) gaming laptop, the GIGABYTE GAMING A16. The GAMING A16 marks the brand’s first locally manufactured gaming laptop in India and is designed to deliver exceptional gaming performance and AI-ready computing capabilities.

The inaugural Made in India lineup features the GIGABYTE GAMING A16, powered by AMD Ryzen™ processors. Designed to deliver exceptional gaming and AI-ready computing experiences, the laptop combines premium performance, cutting-edge AMD technologies, and GIGABYTE’s globally recognized engineering excellence to meet the evolving needs of gamers, creators, students, and professionals alike.

To manufacture the lineup locally, GIGABYTE has partnered with Dixon Technologies, one of India’s leading electronics manufacturing companies. The collaboration combines GIGABYTE’s global engineering and quality standards with Dixon’s manufacturing capabilities, bringing premium gaming technology closer to Indian consumers while maintaining the uncompromising quality standards for which the brand is known worldwide.

To mark this milestone, Sinclair Hsiao, Vice President – Global Sales, GIGABYTE, visited India alongside senior leaders from the company’s headquarters representing Product Management, Procurement, Materials Planning, and Quality Assurance. The leadership team worked closely with Dixon Technologies to oversee every stage of the project, the outcome of a highly collaborative global effort, ensuring that the Made in India gaming laptop lineup meets GIGABYTE’s rigorous global benchmarks for performance, reliability, and quality.

Mr. Sinclair Hsiao, Vice President – Global Sales, GIGABYTE said, “The launch of our first Made in India gaming laptop lineup, powered by AMD Ryzen™ processors, is more than a manufacturing milestone, it represents GIGABYTE’s long-term commitment to the Indian market. India has become one of the most exciting technology and gaming markets in the world, and we believe Indian consumers deserve products built to the same uncompromising global standards that gamers everywhere expect from GIGABYTE. This is only the beginning. We will continue investing in India, strengthening our local manufacturing capabilities, and bringing more world-class gaming technologies closer to Indian consumers.”

India has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic PC and gaming markets, driven by a rapidly expanding community of gamers, creators, students, and technology enthusiasts. Recognizing this momentum, GIGABYTE continues to deepen its investment in the country by expanding its local manufacturing capabilities while ensuring every product reflects the innovation, precision, and performance that define the GIGABYTE brand globally.

The Made in India gaming laptop initiative also reinforces GIGABYTE’s commitment to supporting India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub. Through local production backed by global expertise, the company is strengthening supply chain resilience, improving market responsiveness, and enabling Indian consumers to experience internationally acclaimed gaming technology manufactured within the country. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in GIGABYTE’s journey in India, one built on innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision for the future of gaming.

Availability

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 is now available in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 106