GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 16GB series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture are going to be available for purchase on Nov 16. The new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs have a quantum leap in performance, allowing gamers and content creators to enjoy ultra-high FPS gaming and improve the workflow efficiency. GIGABYTE provides both WATERFORCE and WINDFORCE thermal solutions for users, including AORUS XTREME water-cooled graphics cards, AORUS MASTER, GAMING OC, AERO OC, and EAGLE OC air-cooled graphics cards, which all meet the diverse requirements and needs.

AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Series– AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB, AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE: AORUS WATERFORCE WB is the top choice for those who wish to build open-loop liquid cooling systems. GIGABYTE specializes in thermal cooling solutions, providing optimal channel spacing between the micro fins for enhanced heat transfer from the GPU via stable water flows. The sunk-designed copper micro fins shorten the heat conduction path from the GPU, so that the heat can be transferred to the water channel area quickly. Moreover, with the patented “Leak detection” technology, the built-in leak detection circuit covers the entire fitting and water block and can promptly alert users by flashing lights at the first sign of a leak, so users can deal with the leakage early and prevent any further damage to the system. Both the front cover and the backplate of the graphics card support RGB lighting, allowing gamers to customize their own style through GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER (GCC) software.

The AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one graphics card provides the best-in-class performance and quiet gaming experience through an easy-to-install solution. The 360mm aluminum radiator comes with three 120mm double ball bearing fans keeping the graphics card at low temperatures. The copper plate contacts the GPU and the VRAM directly, paired with the excellent water-cooled path design at the same time, the liquid not only passes through the GPU but also MOSFET and other critical components enhancing the thermals of the entire graphics card. Therefore, the GPU keeps outstanding performance at low temperatures, and it protects other components to work stable and secure for long-term use. In addition, the users can customize the RGB effect on the front, side, backplate and fans of the graphics cards. And, the 460mm length tubes are built on the rear of the card which can avoid the interference with the CPU cooler, users can plan the cable management with ease.

