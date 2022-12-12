GIGABYTE Launches AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, announced the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards powered by the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture – the AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX ELITE 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G graphics cards. The new graphics cards will be available for purchase on December 13, 2022.

The new graphics cards are the world’s first gaming graphics cards to feature an advanced AMD chiplet design, delivering exceptional performance and superb energy efficiency to power high-framerate 4K and higher resolution gaming in the most demanding titles.

The groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture i, and features the world’s fastest chiplet interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/si. In addition, it offers up to 96 new unified compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. It also includes increased AI throughput that delivers up to 2.7X higher AI performance, and rearchitected compute units with second-generation raytracing technology that provides up to 1.8X higher raytracing architectural performance in select titles versus AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

AORUS is the top-tier gaming graphics card pursued by gamers and fans, offering an exquisite appearance and excellent performance. The AORUS ELITE graphics card features the WINDFORCE cooling system, which includes three unique blade fans with alternate spinning, a large vapor chamber that connects directly to the GPU, composite copper heat pipes, and 3D active fans and screen cooling to maximize heat dissipation. The handy onboard dual-BIOS switch allows users to choose between OC and SILENT modes based on their needs without software. Both modes offer the optimal settings tuned by GIGABYTE.

AORUS is also bringing back an upgraded version of GIGABYTE’S signature triple-ring RGB lights, RGB Halo, regarded as the RGB lighting leader for many AORUS fans and DIY enthusiasts. This beloved feature takes advantage of the persistence of human vision and offers addressable lighting effects on the rotating fans. It will make every PC build glow in style. Gamers can also customize the RGB lighting through the GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER (GCC) software.

The AORUS ELITE graphics card features aerospace-grade PCB coating and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. The improved power phase design and precise power control deliver lower component temperature, less noise, and less signal interference. Moreover, the upgraded specially designed metal back plate provides a more durable structure that prevents bending and damage from long-term use. Also, the graphics card comes with a tailored anti-sag bracket that provides the optimal reinforcement and enhances the overall visual appearance. To deliver a better user experience, AORUS ELITE graphics cards provide customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date) so that they can enjoy gaming and create content without any worry.

The popular Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G graphics cards focus on performance and stability, making them suitable for many different types of users. The GAMING OC graphics card uses the WINDFORCE cooling system. It features three unique blade fans with alternate spinning, a large vapor chamber that connects directly to the GPU, composite copper heat pipes, 3D active fans, and screen cooling to maximize heat dissipation. The WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which extends fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. Furthermore, the graphics card offers RGB lighting, allowing gamers to customize the RGB effects and colors via GCC software to create their own PC style. The GAMING OC graphics card is equipped with an upgraded metal back plate, a tailored anti-sag bracket and ULTRA DURABLE certified components, which not only provide a more durable structural design, but also allow the graphics card to deliver higher performance at lower temperatures.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.