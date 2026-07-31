GIGABYTE Expands DDR5 Memory Compatibility with Support for CXSH (CXMT) Memory

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GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced that its full lineup of DDR5 motherboards now supports CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory, giving consumers more choice and greater availability amid an ongoing industry-wide memory shortage. The latest BIOS optimization enables GIGABYTE’s AM5 800 and 600 series motherboards to stably run CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory at speeds of up to 8200MT/s, while Intel 800 and 700 series platforms support CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory out of the box, requiring no additional BIOS updates.

Following AMD’s release of AGESA 1.3.0.1c and GIGABYTE’s own memory optimization technology, AM5 motherboards across both the 800 and 600 series now support CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory, including 16Gb and 24Gb densities. This enhancement enables GIGABYTE AM5 motherboards to stably operate these DIMMs at up to 8200MT/s, overcoming the previous AM5 platform limitation and providing builders with greater performance headroom on AMD systems.

With the DDR5 memory market experiencing tight supply and rising prices in recent months, CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory provides consumers with an additional source of memory availability. By expanding support for these memory modules, GIGABYTE is broadening compatibility across its motherboard portfolio while giving users greater flexibility when selecting memory for new system builds or upgrades.

GIGABYTE remains committed to working closely with memory and platform partners to deliver broad compatibility across its motherboard lineup, helping consumers build high-performance systems despite ongoing market constraints. Updated BIOS supporting CXSH (CXMT) chip-based memory for AMD 800 and 600 series motherboards is now available for download on the product website, while Intel 800 and 700 series motherboards already include this support through the current shipping BIOS.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GIGABYTE

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