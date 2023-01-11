GIGABYTE AMD 600 Motherboards Perfectly Support the Latest AMD Ryzen 7000 65W Processors

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY announced that AMD 600 motherboards including AORUS, AERO, and UD series of 20 models can perfectly support the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7, 7700, Ryzen 5, 7600 65W processors and unleash its supreme performance without BIOS updating. GIGABYTE AMD 600 motherboards offer a full lineup covering ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX form factors for users to build the ideal rig customized for their needs and budget with more flexibility.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE

The newly released AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 65W processors carry on the features of multi-core and high performance from Zen4 7000 series architecture. To unleash the full advantages of the new processors, an optimally designed motherboard is indispensable. “GIGABYTE has worked closely with AMD at the early design stage of 600 series motherboards to optimize the circuit, power supply, and heat dissipation. GIGABYTE AMD 600 motherboards adopt up to 18 phases all-digital power design with exclusive MOSFETs of SPS(Smart Power Stage), which provide the optimum power management and temperature control for CPU under high-speed operation to unleash the ultimate overall and overclocking performance.” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division.” Further with advanced BIOS settings, users can enjoy the superiority of the newly released Ryzen 7000 65W processors and no need to update BIOS on whether high-end or entry 600 series motherboards.

Meanwhile, AMD also releases the latest BIOS code to provide a better user experience. GIGABYTE will synchronize with AMD for the relevant verification and adjustment to upload the updated BIOS to the official site on the spot. Users can visit GIGABYTE website to further experience all supremacy brought by AMD’s new processors. GIGABYTE AMD 600 motherboards prepare users for more future upgrades, and Q-Flash Plus provides an easy way to update the BIOS without installing any processor, memory, or even graphics card with no worry of future support for new processors.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.