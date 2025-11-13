G&G Aims to Bring Complete G&G Ecosystem — Hardware, Cartridges, Chips and Services — to Indian Customers through Local Partners

- Advertisement -

G&G, a premium brand of Ninestar, leads the global printing innovation with advanced technology, quality products, and sustainable solutions. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Michael Qin, Sales Director, G&G (of Ninestar), shares their insights on innovation, product range, and their brand’s long-term plan for India.

Please introduce G&G and tell us about its journey so far?

G&G, under Ninestar, has over 25 years of experience in the global printing industry. We can proudly say that we are a leader and a true one-stop printing solution provider. At G&G, our portfolio covers a complete range of printing solutions — from hardware, printers, copiers, and label printers to toner and ink cartridges, large-format solutions, and MPS. We also design and develop essential components and chips, ensuring that everything our customers need is available under-one-roof. This makes G&G one of the most comprehensive brands in the printing industry worldwide.

What new innovations G&G is bringing to the printing industry?

Unlike some brands that compete mainly on price, G&G focuses on premium quality, innovation, and long-term value. We’re introducing next-generation eco-friendly printing technologies, smart chip cartridges, and AI-enabled monitoring systems for MPS solutions. These innovations are designed to help Indian businesses operate more efficiently and sustainably. Our aim is not just to sell products, but to create value through innovation, ensuring our partners and customers get future-ready printing solutions.

What is G&G’s USP and how the brand is positioned in the market?

The market has established players, but G&G stands out because of our unique one-stop-shop ecosystem. We are the only brand in the world that designs and manufactures both hardware and consumables (cartridges and components) under one organization. This vertical integration gives us complete control over product quality, technology, and pricing, which allows us to offer reliable and cost-effective solutions. Our customers trust us because we understand their needs — especially in the cartridge segment, which is a recurring requirement. G&G ensures consistent quality and performance over years of use, making us the preferred choice for value-driven customers. In short, our USP lies in innovation, product completeness, and deep customer understanding — qualities that very few brands can claim in this industry.

How do you see G&G growing in India, and what are your long-term plans for this market?

For G&G, India is not just another market — it’s a strategic growth region. We’ve already built strong partnerships and have plans for the coming 5 years and beyond. Our goal is to bring the complete G&G ecosystem — hardware, cartridges, chips, and services — to Indian customers through trusted local partners. We believe in the ‘Win-Win Business’ approach. Instead of short-term profits, we are investing in long-term partnerships, ensuring that both G&G and our Indian partners grow together with sustainable business models and mutual success.

Does G&G have any plans to set up manufacturing in India amid ‘Make in India’ gaining momentum?

The Make in India initiative is an excellent vision, and we fully support it. India is not only one of the largest markets in the world but also has strong potential for local manufacturing and technology development. At G&G, we are seriously considering local manufacturing as part of our long-term plan. We see it as a strategic step that aligns with both the Indian government’s vision and the preferences of Indian customers who increasingly value locally made products. While our current focus is on establishing a strong market presence and network, local manufacturing will be our next major step — likely within the next three to five years. This will help us bring more value to Indian customers through localized production, faster service, and competitive pricing.

What message would you like to share with your Indian partners and customers?

My message is simple — G&G is here for the long run. With our technology, manufacturing excellence, and product diversity, we are fully committed to supporting our Indian partners in building the G&G brand and reputation. We will stand beside our partners with strong sales, marketing, and service support, ensuring that our collaboration leads to mutual success. Together, we can achieve a win-win partnership that drives innovation, growth, and value for the Indian printing industry.

