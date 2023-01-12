Get the ultimate gaming experience with Silicon Power XS70 Gen4 Gaming SSD

- Advertisement - -

The PCIe 4.0 That Crushes The Competition with maximum speed

With a standard data transfer rate that’s 2x faster than the 3.0 version, the XS70 PCIe Gen 4×4 with 3D NAND flash memory and NVMe 1.4 support is exactly what serious gamers need to crush the competition. Mind-blowing continuous read and write speeds up to 7,300MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively, enable the XS70 to push the limits of what an SSD can do so you can break new records. Capacity- 1TB/2TB/4 TB.

Powered By Multiple Technologies For Optimum Performance

In order to game to the extreme, the XS70 supports RAID technology and LDPC coding to maintain the system stability and data integrity to deliver maximum and reliable performance. It also supports DRAM Cache Buffer for improved sequential read/writes and random read/write performance.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

Next-gen PCIe 4.0 with 3D NAND Flash technology and NVMe 1.4 support eliminates lag. Boasts 2x faster data transfer rates than PCIe 3.0 for sustained use and dependable performance.

Extra Storage Space On The PS5

The XS70 is available in massive storage capacity options up to 4TB. Its size and performance specifications also meet PlayStation 5 console requirements, making it a simple solution to gain lots of extra storage space. With the XS70, there’s no need to compromise old titles for new titles — keep them all and build an impressive library.

COOL DESIGN

Unique heatsink design with carefully angled slits enables it to breathe during even the most intense gaming sessions. The XS70’s unique heatsink design with carefully angled slits enables it to breathe during even the most intense gaming sessions. Heat easily ventilates out through the heatsink’s gill-like slits to prevent overheating.

A Powerful System Upgrade With Room For More

With an M.2 2280 (80mm) form factor, the XS70’s compact size allows for easy installation, while also saving space for other components. Coupled with its unparalleled performance and massive storage capacity options, it makes for an easy upgrade that’s ready to handle the most heated matches against your opponents.

Free-Download of SSD Health Monitor – SP Toolbox

Easily monitor your new SSD’s health with our free-download software – SP Toolbox. Run performance tests on the XS70, get an overall function evaluation or check detailed information about your device, including used space, device temperature, total bytes written, and many more.

Features

PCIe Gen 4×4 interface with read speeds up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s, Compatible with PlayStation 5 for additional storage expansion, Unique heatsink design provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, NVMe 1.4 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption, Available in massive storage capacity options ranging from 1TB to 4TB, Supports DRAM Cache Buffer for improved sequential read/write and random read/write performance, Supports LDPC and RAID engine technology for enhanced data integrity and stability, Small form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops and small form factor PC systems, Free download of SP ToolBox to easily obtain disk information such as self-monitoring analysis report, the extent of consumption, and SSD diagnostics.

