Get Ready for Epic Battles in India – Acer Predator Gaming League Finale

- Advertisement - -

Acer proudly presents the exhilarating Predator Gaming League 2024 India Finale, followed by the grand finale in the Philippines. This heart-pounding event is scheduled for October 15th from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Forum South Bangalore Mall. The total prize pool for the Predator League India – 2024 is Rs 1,300,000, evenly divided between Dota 2 and Valorant. The top-performing team in each game will secure Rs 350,000, with the second and third-place teams receiving Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000, respectively.

The Predator League serves as a platform for emerging esports talents to cultivate their potential within the gaming industry. Since its establishment in 2018, more than 15,000 teams from the Asia Pacific region have participated in the Asia Pacific Predator League.

The Predator Gaming League (PGL) sets the stage for epic clashes in the gaming universe. This year’s India finals will witness champions emerging in two of the most thrilling titles – DOTA 2 and Valorant. With 96 teams contending for supremacy in Valorant and 13 elite squads competing in Dota 2, the competition promises to be legendary.

Acer has crafted an unparalleled experience for attendees. The Predator Gaming League 2024 debuts a fresh, one-of-a-kind spot gaming competition, offering attendees an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in Street Fighter 5, EA FC 24, Valorant, Forza Horizon 5, and Rocket League. Rewards await those who rise to the challenge, ranging from cash prizes to exclusive gaming merchandise and accessories. Every participant who exceeds a predefined performance standard has the potential to claim thrilling prizes.

Besides the intense competitions, attendees can elevate their excitement by immersing themselves in a racing simulator experience featuring the F1 game or grooving to the rhythm at the “Just Dance” zone. They can also have free tattoos and custom T-shirts while engaging in mall-wide community activities, enhancing the overall experience beyond gaming. Furthermore, event participants will enjoy an exclusive chance to meet and engage with renowned influencers from India, including SMR Gaming, Kicha2Op, Dove Raj, Red Parasite, Volter Gaming, Xyaa, Harsh Khelraay, Eclairs, Kaztro Gaming, Jimmy Gaming, and MizoPlays.

Entry to this electrifying event is entirely free, and all the gaming activities, such as spot gaming competition, racing simulator, Just Dance zone, tattoo zone, and personalized T-shirts, come at zero expense. Acer is wholeheartedly committed to fostering a global gaming community, and this event perfectly embodies that mission.

The event is designed to delight, challenge, and unite gamers and enthusiasts from all walks of life. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and join Acer in celebrating the limitless passion for gaming.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.