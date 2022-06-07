Get Ahead of the Curve with Brand-New MSI HX Gaming Laptops

- Advertisement -

MSI unveils a new line-up of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® HX series processors. The new premium laptop lineup delivers not just extreme performances but an innovative set of features including the built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, exclusive built-in color calibration report and the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display. The new lineup promises premium gameplay and super-efficient content creation for the most performance-addicted enthusiasts and top-notch creators. Following the global launch, the new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market soon.

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 100% increase in CPU performance. And thanks to the robust cooling system, the new gaming laptops can push the latest Intel® HX processors to their limits with a whopping 150W maximum turbo power. The exclusive MSI OverBoost technology also pushes the envelope with a combined 250W1 power delivery to CPU plus GPU, promising the most immersive and premium gameplay.

MSI has included the world’s first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display on its new gaming laptop. It balances high resolution and refresh rate, and delivers all the advantages of OLED, including super-low response time, super-wide color gamut and super-high contrast ratio.

“The World 1st mass-produced QHD 240Hz OLED by Samsung Display will provide the best gaming experience with rich color expressions, true black, and exceptional seamless motion speed. In addition, OLED promises eye protection with flicker-free and less blue light. Leveraging extraordinary performances including eye-friendly characteristics, Samsung OLED is expected to be the new standard of a gaming laptop display.” – By Bobby Su, the GM & Vice President of Samsung Taiwan.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the all new HX Series Gaming laptops in the market. MSI has always been the first to introduce the world’s cutting-edge features with high quality and superior performance laptops. With this launch, we have focused more on the minor details to perfectly blend all the elements into the products keeping in mind the three core values – extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. With this line up, MSI is ahead of the curve in being the first to bring the QHD 240Hz OLED display in the new line-up of laptops. Further to this innovation, we will continue to offer the best of technology in our products and offer premium user experience.”

MSI announced these products during their virtual launch event “MSIology: Ahead of the Curve” where the team showcased the whole product portfolio and provided in-depth information about the new series starting with Titan GT to Creator Pro X17 model. This is MSI’s third launch this year, and aims to provide the most premium products to make the impossible possible. The event also witnessed details about Metaverse, how the brand is working aggressively on the software application and intelligent technologies for smoother experience. Not only this, MSI also turned the mascot Lucky into an avatar in the virtual world, which can represent event attendees with a vigorous virtual representation of their physical presence. At the event, Lucky even showed up on the screen to greet everyone in person. Other than that, MSI aims to improve the virtual world experience more immersive. With the development of the voice-command feature, in the future, users are allowed to easily command without any complicated manual settings

The brand new CreatorPro X17 is built for professionals. It packs all the essential elements that professionals will need including powerful performance, accurate display, ISV certifications and reliable security. The powerful performance comes from the latest 16-core Intel® HX processor and NVIDIA® RTX™ A5500 Laptop GPU. Thanks to the exclusive per-unit display color calibration and world’s first built-in color calibration report which contains all the critical parameters of display like Delta-E or Gamma value, creation has never been more efficient and accurate with CreatorPro X17.

