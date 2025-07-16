German company to acquire Christie Pandoras Box product line

- Advertisement -

Christie® Digital Systems Germany GmbH, a global leader in visual technologies, announced that it has entered into a letter of intent to negotiate a binding agreement for the sale of its Pandoras Box® product line, which includes media servers, software, accessories as well as Widget Designer and AirScan, to Daniel Schäfer, one of the founders of coolux, consultant Daniel Kaminski, and long-time user Andre Maier.

The transaction will allow the three individuals, who have an extensive understanding of the product line and the market, to continue to grow the award-winning Pandoras Box real-time rendering engine and control system solution. Both companies are enthusiastic about the potential of this acquisition and are working toward finalizing a purchase agreement.

“Our passion for Pandoras Box runs deep – more than 50 years combined. As a team, we bring knowledge and experience as end users, customers, consultants, and in technical operations. We’re eager to explore and expand its capabilities, providing the best real-time rendering engine and control system on the market for our customers,” says Mr. Schäfer.



Mr. Michael Phipps, president and COO of Christie adds, “Pandoras Box users worldwide will benefit greatly from these three individuals’ ingenuity and expertise in software and hardware design and operations. I’m pleased with our strategic decision to sell the product line to this dedicated team.”

This impending purchase agreement will allow Christie to streamline and re-focus on its core strengths, driving innovation and growth in its primary markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

